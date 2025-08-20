SA-area schools ask voters to boost revenue; City council talks SAPD budget; 'Bathroom bill' passes Texas Senate

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: While there are slight rain chances to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight, the day will be sunny with a high near 99 and heat index values reaching 105. Rain chances will increase starting tomorrow.

Council discusses SAPD budget

San Antonio City Council discussed the San Antonio Police Department’s proposed 2026 budget on Tuesday.

Council examined how many new proactive police officers should be added across the city next year and the cost to make that addition, given proposed cuts aimed to balance the budget.

The city approved a plan in 2023 to add 360 new patrol officers to SAPD over five years.

District 10 Councilmember Marc Whyte said the city needed to add 65 officers next year instead of the 25 proposed in the budget by City Manager Erik Walsh. Three of Whyte’s Northside council colleagues joined his request for additional officers.

Tax rate, salary boosts included in county budget talks

Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday voted to move forward with a $3 billion county budget funded by a property tax rate of just under 30 cents per $100 valuation.

With a slight decline in property values, some county property taxpayers will see some savings. The proposed tax rate and budget will be the subject of a public hearing on Sept. 9 at the county courthouse.

Pay increases for county workers was another item on the agenda. Commissioners also adopted a citizen advisory committee recommendation to increase the annual pay of Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar of $193,000 and county constables to nearly $129,000.

The same committee recommended commissioners boost their own pay, that of other elected officials, and county employees with a 2% cost of living adjustment.

School districts turn to voters to boost revenue

Two San Antonio area school districts will be asking voters to approve a tax rate this November that allows them to generate additional revenue.

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City trustees approved a total tax rate of just under $1.20 per $100 of value. Schertz-Cibolo estimates that it will bring the district an additional $16 million in revenue next year.

Meanwhile, at Judson, trustees approved a total tax rate of just under $1.08 per $100 of value, which will give the district an additional $21 million in revenue.

State law allows school districts to access a limited amount of additional revenue if they ask voters to approve it.

Texas Senate OKs 'bathroom bill'

The Texas Senate passed its so-called "bathroom bill" Tuesday, which would prohibit people in government buildings from using restrooms that align with their gender identity.

Senate Bill 8 would create fines for anyone caught not using the bathroom aligned with their gender assigned at birth. A fine of $5,000 would be imposed for a first offense and $25,000 for any additional ones.

Republicans who support the bill say it protects girls and women. Those against the legislation say it’s unnecessary and could lead to more harm for transgender Texans.

The Texas legislature tried to pass similar legislation in 2017, but lawmakers failed after several attempts that year.

Bexar County jail regains compliance

The Bexar County Jail has regained the status of compliance from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

This comes three weeks after the facility was found to be out of compliance due to an inspection that identified insufficient detail in a jail log.

Bexar County Detention Administration promptly submitted and implemented a detailed corrective action plan.

Key measures included staff training on a newly digitized documentation form designed to ensure strict adherence to TCJS standards. It specifically addressed the requirement that inmates housed under administrative separation have access to dayrooms for at least one hour every day.

Protections for lesser prairie chickens reversed

A federal judge ruled this week to end protections for the lesser prairie chicken.

West Texas Federal Judge David Counts found the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made a fundamental error in listing the chicken, with eyebrows of yellow feathers, as endangered and threatened.

Unrestricted hunting is blamed for the lower numbers of the lesser prairie chickens. The bird is known for its elaborate mating dance. Native Americans relied on them as a food source.

In Texas, they are found west of Lubbock and at the tip of the panhandle but once roamed in bigger numbers and in bigger areas.

The Texas Newsroom's Blaise Gainey contributed to this report.