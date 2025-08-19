San Antonio's afternoon rush hours will be wet this week, and flooding is possible

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio's afternoon rush hours could be rainy this week because of daytime heating and a moist atmosphere.

There is a moderate to strong chance of showers through Friday and lesser chances through the weekend.

A cold front is also expected to move in Wednesday to help trigger showers and lower temperatures.

Chances of flash flooding have not been ruled out completely from Wednesday through Friday.

One to three inches is expected in most areas before the work week is over.

The best rain chances appear to be on Thursday.

Highs from Thursday to Sunday will be pushed down to the mid 90s, which is better than the 100.