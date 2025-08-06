NextGen: Bexar County approves flood warning system

In early June 2025, San Antonio experienced a devastating flash flood that claimed the lives of 13 people. In the pre‑dawn hours of June 12, over six inches of rain — the city’s heaviest single‑day total in more than a decade — fell in just a few hours. Rapid runoff sent Beitel Creek surging, sweeping at least fifteen vehicles off the Loop 410 access road near Perrin Beitel, and resulting in multiple fatalities in Northeast San Antonio and nearby areas.

Nearly two months later, Bexar County officials, in partnership with the City of San Antonio and the San Antonio River Authority, responded. On August 6, the Bexar County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a $20 million investment in what is being called the NextGen Flood Warning System.

This initiative leverages cutting‑edge predictive technologies, including rain gauges, stream sensors, radar, and advanced flood‑modeling software, to detect rising water levels at critical low‑water crossings throughout the region. The objective is clear: provide earlier warnings, enable automated road closures, and empower emergency responders to act faster, effectively transforming them into pre‑responders rather than merely reacting after the fact.

About 30 of the county’s 200 flood gauges are currently inactive, and restoring full functionality to these is among the plan’s initial priorities. The proposed system also aims to integrate flood alerts with government websites and navigation apps, ensuring residents receive timely, actionable information.

By combining real‑time data collection with predictive modeling and streamlined communication infrastructure, the NextGen system represents a vital step toward safeguarding San Antonio from future tragedies.

Guests:

David L. Smith is the Bexar County Manager.

Derek Boese is with the San Antonio River Authority.

Steve Metzler is with the San Antonio River Authority.

