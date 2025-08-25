TPR News Now: Monday, August 25, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Lawsuit filed by 13 Texas residents challenge the congressional maps awaiting Gov. Abbott’s signature
- San Antonio universities, colleges welcome students back for the 2025 fall semester
- SpaceX to reattempt flight 10 of its Starship rocket today after scrubbed Sunday launch
- July San Antonio home sales drop due to a decline in one key sector
- Retail pork prices climb to unprecedented levels
Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be sunny and hot today with a high near 99. Mostly clear tonight, with a low around 75.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.