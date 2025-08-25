TPR News Now: Monday, August 25, 2025

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Lawsuit filed by 13 Texas residents challenge the congressional maps awaiting Gov. Abbott’s signature

San Antonio universities, colleges welcome students back for the 2025 fall semester

SpaceX to reattempt flight 10 of its Starship rocket today after scrubbed Sunday launch

July San Antonio home sales drop due to a decline in one key sector

Retail pork prices climb to unprecedented levels

Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be sunny and hot today with a high near 99. Mostly clear tonight, with a low around 75.