© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Monday, August 25, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published August 25, 2025 at 5:38 AM CDT
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:  

  • Lawsuit filed by 13 Texas residents challenge the congressional maps awaiting Gov. Abbott’s signature
  • San Antonio universities, colleges welcome students back for the 2025 fall semester
  • SpaceX to reattempt flight 10 of its Starship rocket today after scrubbed Sunday launch
  • July San Antonio home sales drop due to a decline in one key sector
  • Retail pork prices climb to unprecedented levels

Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be sunny and hot today with a high near 99. Mostly clear tonight, with a low around 75.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
TPR News Now TPRTop Stories
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro