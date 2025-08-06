© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Wildfire burns 300 acres in far south Bexar County

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published August 6, 2025 at 12:07 PM CDT
The SilTexas A&M Forest Service named the fire in far south Bexar County as the Siver Mountain fire.
1 of 2  — 528579243_1183871090434707_1887006020958266454_n.jpg
The Silver Mountain fire — named by Texas A&M Forest Service — has burne 300 acres in far south Bexar County.
Courtesy photo / Pleasanton Fire Department
The Silver Mountain fire has burned 300 acres in the southern portion of Bexar County.
2 of 2  — silvere-mountain-fire-pleasanton-fd
The Silver Mountain fire has burned 300 acres in the southern portion of Bexar County.
Courtesy photo / Pleasanton Fire Department

A wildfire in far south Bexar County, named the Silver Mountain fire by the Texas A&M Forest Service, has burned 300 acres and is 70% contained.

County officials said residents were evacuated Tuesday night but were being partially allowed to return to their homes by early Wednesday morning.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal's Office determined that the fire was accidental and originated from a controlled burn that became unmanageable.

The Bexar County Office of Emergency Management (BCOEM) continued to assess the impacted area on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were on site in the area again early on Wednesday morning to extinguish remaining hotspots.

There was also an increased presence of emergency personnel in the area on Wednesday morning as fire management operations continued.

An emergency shelter at Elmendorf City Hall opened on Wednesday morning to support affected residents.

Marian Navarro
