CHRISTUS Health to sell former Medical Center hospital; THC ban passes TX Senate; See Project Marvel's economic analysis

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Forecast calls for triple-digit temperatures, with a sunny high of 101. Partly cloudy tonight, for a low around 78.

A weak cold front is expected to push into the area this weekend, triggering some showers and a few more clouds that should keep us below 100 on Saturday and Sunday.

Texas Senate again passes THC ban

The Texas Senate once again passed a bill to ban THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis.

Under Senate Bill 5, CBD and CBG — which do not contain the psychoactive properties of THC — would still be legal. The purchasing age would be raised to 21.

The bill's sponsor, Republican Lubbock Sen. Charles Perry, said the bill addresses concerns Gov. Greg Abbott raised when he vetoed the original ban during the legislative session. He said veterans who treat their PTSD with THC should consider enrolling in the state’s medical marijuana program.

The state expanded its medical marijuana program during the regular legislative session.

Kerr survivors speak ahead of state hearings

Survivors of the deadly Fourth of July flooding want Texas legislators to tap into the state's $24 billion Rainy Day Fund to meet their immediate recovery needs now.

With talk of local property tax hikes to help pay for the flood recovery, there is a growing sense that flood victims should not be paying for the recovery of other flood victims.

Many residents, including 68-year-old Brian Keeper who lives along the Guadalupe, wonder how he will pay to replace his home. The average award for FEMA home repair assistance, as of this week, was about $8,000.

Select committees with the Texas legislature host a hearing in Kerrville today to hear from the public and Hill Country leadership.

Project Marvel economic analysis released

The City of San Antonio has released an economic impact analysis for the proposed downtown Sports & Entertainment district, suggesting the new Spurs arena alone could contribute more than $300 million in annual net economic impact for the city.

The analysis considered the money that would be spent inside and outside of the arena and other Project Marvel developments as a result of their existence.

Upgrades to the Alamodome, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, and the addition of the John Woods Courthouse as a music venue are estimated to generate $350 million in economic impact over 30 years.

A city council special session scheduled for today to discuss the report has been rescheduled to next week.

Lennar Homes awaits wastewater permit for Guajolote Ranch

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is expected to make a ruling soon on a wastewater treatment plant for the proposed Guajolote Ranch subdivision in northwest Bexar County.

Bexar County Commissioners are expected to take up the matter soon on whether to approve a request from Lennar for a $138 million Public Improvement District, or PID

"(The) PID would finance the entire infrastructure of the Guajolote ranch development, which would include the wastewater treatment facility, the roads, curbs, lights, everything that goes within that property line,” said Michael Phillips with the Scenic Loop-Helotes Creek Alliance, which oppose the project.

The Guajolote Rance development could dump as much as a million gallons of wastewater per day into Helotes Creek.

CHRISTUS Health to sell former hospital to University Health

CHRISTUS Health announced it intends to sell the former Santa Rosa Medical Center to University Health following a vote Tuesday night by the Bexar County Hospital District Board of Managers to enter into a purchase and sale agreement.

The four-story hospital off Babcock closed in April following an evaluation of its operations to meet community needs. Care was consolidated into other CHRISTUS hospitals.

The transaction — which also includes two medical buildings — is expected to be completed later this fall.

University Health is currently in the middle of a $1.5 billion expansion program to provide care for more Bexar County residents.

Edgewood ISD hosts back-to-school job fair

A back-to-school job fair on San Antonio's West Side takes place this morning to hire staff at Edgewood ISD.

The district is seeking to fill positions for certified bilingual and special education teachers, educational aids, custodians, police officers and more.

The job fair takes place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Edgewood Gym on 4133 Eldridge Ave.

Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply in advance here .

Blaise Gainey of The Texas Newsroom contributed to this report.