© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa will close Medical Center location in San Antonio on April 25

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published February 25, 2025 at 2:03 PM CST
Pexels
Pexels

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital Medical Center will close its doors on April 25.

All inpatient beds will be replenished at the new tower opening at the Westover Hills location, 13 miles away from the Medical Center location off Babcock Road.

Associates currently at the hospital will be placed at other area CHRISTUS facilities.

The decision followed an evaluation of the hospital's operations to meet the needs of the community.

In a statement, Grant Wicklund, chief executive officer of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System, said that this “decision was made with the well-being of our patients in mind. Our patients and Associates will always be our priority, and we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition of care to other CHRISTUS facilities.”

The health system explained that it serves more than 2 million people in Bexar, Comal and Hays counties.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Bioscience-Medicine CHRISTUS Santa RosaTPRTop Stories
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia in South Texas using public health data. Her main focuses include reporting on health as well as military and veterans issues. Alcorta-Solorio is a U.S. Army veteran.
See stories by Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio