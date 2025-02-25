CHRISTUS Santa Rosa will close Medical Center location in San Antonio on April 25

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital Medical Center will close its doors on April 25.

All inpatient beds will be replenished at the new tower opening at the Westover Hills location, 13 miles away from the Medical Center location off Babcock Road.

Associates currently at the hospital will be placed at other area CHRISTUS facilities.

The decision followed an evaluation of the hospital's operations to meet the needs of the community.

In a statement, Grant Wicklund, chief executive officer of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System, said that this “decision was made with the well-being of our patients in mind. Our patients and Associates will always be our priority, and we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition of care to other CHRISTUS facilities.”

The health system explained that it serves more than 2 million people in Bexar, Comal and Hays counties.