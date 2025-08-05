TX Dems maintain solidarity in quorum break; Organizations call for Project Marvel delay; Hill Country relief fund tops $100M

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be sunny with a high near 97 and heat index values as high as 104. Mostly clear tonight, with a low around 76.

TX Democrats hold steady to quorum break

Democrats in the Texas House have settled in Illinois, Massachusetts, and other states as they break quorum to stop a vote on Congressional redistricting.

This includes San Antonio State Reps. Diego Bernal and Trey Martinez Fischer.

"What's happening now is that Donald Trump is sort of at halftime, realizing that he's about to lose the game and he calls in and asks for Greg Abbott and other Republicans to change the rules in the middle to secure an outcome," said Bernal.

Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened to remove the absent Democrats from office. He also directed the Texas Rangers to investigate potential bribery allegations against lawmakers who are accepting financial donations while they are out of state.

Grassroots orgs call for Project Marvel delay

Several San Antonio grassroots advocacy organizations have joined the “No Project Marvel Coalition," and called for a delay in Project Marvel, the city's proposed downtown sports and entertainment district.

The coalition is calling for an environmental impact report, a racial equity impact assessment, and a new economic impact report.

Advocates have called into question the incentives of a consultant whose abbreviated economic impact report was released last week and cast doubt on its estimates.

The city council is expected to be briefed on the Project Marvel economic impact analysis and public engagement report on Wednesday.

Hill Country relief fund tops $100M

More than $100 million has been raised exactly one month following the deadly 4th of July floods in the Texas Hill Country.

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country said Monday that $10.8 million from the fund has already been dispersed to immediately support flood victims. Now, the focus will shift from emergency crisis response to more long term recovery efforts.

"The immediate crisis may be over in these first 30 days, but the road ahead is very long, and the Community Foundation will walk that road every single day with our community as we work to rebuild and restore," said Austin Dickson, the foundation's CEO.

The foundation will have four funding priorities going forward: Housing, mental health, economic recovery, and future resilience.

West Nile detected in SA mosquito pool

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District has confirmed that a mosquito pool tested positive for the West Nile virus for the first time this year.

The mosquito trap was collected in the north central area of San Antonio near the intersection of West Avenue and Blanco Rd.

Metro Health is scheduled to treat the area on Wednesday. Residents should remain inside during the time sprayers are in the area.

You can take simple steps to reduce the presence of mosquitoes around your home by removing all standing water.

Bills filed to eliminate STAAR test

Republican lawmakers in the Texas House and Senate have filed identical bills to get rid of the STAAR test.

Instead, students would take three shorter tests — at the beginning, middle and end of the year. The lawmakers say this approach gives students and teachers meaningful assessments they can act on and takes the emphasis away from teaching to the test.

A similar effort to end STAAR tests failed during the regular session.

Eliminating the STAAR test is among Governor Greg Abbott’s priorities for the special session.

Private property debris removal underway in Kerr County

Kerr County is now accepting applications for a private property debris removal program through FEMA.

For private properties to be eligible for the cleanup, debris must be a direct result of last month's floods and must be located within Kerr County.

This includes vegetative debris, household appliances & hazardous waste, and construction and demolition debris.

To be considered eligible for the program, debris must pose a threat to public health and safety or pose a threat of significant damage to public or private property.