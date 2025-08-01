Conjunto legend Flaco Jiménez dies; Response times, CodeRED discussed at flood hearing; Judson ISD reverses budget cuts

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Forecast calls for a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Otherwise, it's going to be sunny and hot, with a high near 100. It could feel as hot as 105 outside.

Legendary accordionist Flaco Jiménez dies

Accordionist and conjunto music icon, Flaco Jiménez, has died at the age of 86.

Jiménez's family posted on social media late Thursday night that the San Antonio native died at his son's home following a long illness.

"Flaco introduced the Tex-Mex Chicano sound to the country. To country music, to blues, to rock, to zydeco," said Josh Baca, the accordionist for Los Texmaniacs, during an interview with TPR earlier this year.

Jiménez has received numerous awards and recognitions during his seven-decade-long career, including the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammy's and the 2022 National Medal of the Arts.

Response times criticized at Kerrville flood hearing

State lawmakers in Texas met in Kerrville Thursday to hear from local officials and residents who survived the July 4th floods that left more than 130 dead. The focus turned to the actions taken by local leaders as the floodwater rose before dawn.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick criticized Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly for being out of town on July 4. In Texas, county judges are the top executive officers in some counties, and they coordinate emergency response.

Kelly told the panel that he was at his vacation home and that he didn’t wake up and see calls from the state’s emergency manager until 5 or 6 a.m.

Other local leaders, who were asleep as the waters rose, reminded the legislators that the rain and flooding were sudden and not predicted.

Forty-minute lag in CodeRed warning

Also, during the hearing, local officials confirmed for the first time a forty-minute lag in sending out mass warnings during July's deadly floods.

Until now, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha had declined to answer questions about when county officials first activated their CodeRED alert system the morning of the floods. The county system can send mass alerts to people’s phones.

Following questions from state lawmakers on Thursday, Leitha said that the reason was too few people, and too much happening.

“These people, they were overwhelmed. These dispatchers were with phone calls, radio transmissions, trying to type. They did a great job," he said.

First responders requested the CodeRed at 4:22 a.m. It was sent at 5:01 a.m.

Judson ISD reverses budget cuts

In a series of split votes last night, the Judson school board reversed three budget cuts they previously approved.

According to a presentation from the consultant who recommended the cuts, eliminating powerlifting, letterman jackets and three communications positions would have saved the district almost $250,000.

Several trustees said some of the information they received from the consultant was inaccurate. Board President Monica Ryan was the only trustee to vote against reversing all three cuts.

She, instead, championed a nearly $300,000 increase for market adjustments to stipends. The measure passed five to two.

Local officer arrested for DWI on duty

San Antonio police officer Paul Fencik was arrested Thursday for DWI while on duty.

A police sergeant and lieutenant detected the odor of intoxicants on Fencik after roll call. Fencik drove out of the South Substation parking lot in his patrol vehicle and was immediately called back.

An open beer container and a cooler with unopened beer were found in his patrol vehicle. Fencik's blood alcohol content was found to be .15.

The 18-year police veteran is on administrative duty. An expedited investigation is underway to begin termination proceedings.

CPS Energy looks to add more wind energy

CPS Energy has issued a request for a proposal to acquire up to 400 megawatts of wind energy through one or more Power Purchase Agreements.

It’s the first time in more than a decade that CPS has specifically sought proposals for wind projects.

The initiative is part of the utility’s Vision 2027 Plan to increase energy needs for the community.

A CPS spokesperson said wind energy is crucial to balance grid demands. CPS is the second largest buyer of wind energy in the state with 1067 megawatts.

Concert at The Rim to benefit flood recovery efforts

The Rim event venue, formally known as The Rustic, will host "Heart of the Hill Country, Texas Strong," a Kerr benefit concert series.

The Friday concert is headlined by Kodak Black and features San Antonio native, Austin Mahone. The Saturday show is a reggaeton performance by De La Ghetto. The final show on Aug. 3 features country artists like Gunner Latham and Clay Hollis.

Proceeds go to the Ramheart Foundation for Kerr County Disaster Relief.

Blaise Gainey of The Texas Newsroom contributed to this report.