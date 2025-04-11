© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘Be who you are, play who you are’ — Two generations of Los Texmaniacs musicians talk career and influences

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published April 11, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Flaco Jimenez, Keith Richards, Max Baca, Mick Jagger circa 1994.
1 of 8  — thumbnail_1_v11611217841696 (1).jpg
Flaco Jimenez, Keith Richards, Max Baca, Mick Jagger circa 1994.
Courtesy photo / Max Baca
Los Texmaniacs bandmembers (L-R) David Farias, Max Baca, Oscar Garcia and Lorenzo Martinez hold their award for best Tejano album for "Borders y Bailes" backstage at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in 2010.
2 of 8  — Los Texmaniacs bandmembers hold their award for best Tejano album at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles
Los Texmaniacs bandmembers (L-R) David Farias, Max Baca, Oscar Garcia and Lorenzo Martinez hold their award for best Tejano album for "Borders y Bailes" backstage at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in 2010.
Lucy Nicholson/REUTERS / X90050
A young Max Baca with a 12-string bajo sexto.
3 of 8  — thumbnail_20240529_185629.jpg
A young Max Baca with a 12-string bajo sexto.
Courtesy photo / Max Baca
A young Josh Baca and Max Baca on the grounds of Rosedale Park during the Tejano Conjunto Festival
4 of 8  — thumbnail_PICT0042.jpg
A young Josh Baca and Max Baca on the grounds of Rosedale Park during the Tejano Conjunto Festival
Courtesy photo / Max Baca
Max Baca with nephew Josh Baca
5 of 8  — 20200606_061313_remastered.jpg
Max Baca with nephew Josh Baca
Courtesy photo / Max Baca
Max and Josh Baca at Albuquerque's Hard Rock Cafe at the Max Baca display.
6 of 8  — thumbnail_Screenshot_20220220-224538_Photos.jpg
Max and Josh Baca at Albuquerque's Hard Rock Cafe at the Max Baca display.
Courtesy photo / Max Baca
Max Baca holds Los Texmaniacs Grammy, won in 2010 for their album Borders and Bailes
7 of 8  — Max_Grammy_barrera-ibarra_80624
Max Baca holds Los Texmaniacs Grammy, won in 2010 for their album Borders and Bailes
Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / TPR
Max Baca singer and bajo sexto player of Los Texmaniacs
8 of 8  — Max_music_barrera-Ibarra_80624
Max Baca singer and bajo sexto player of Los Texmaniacs
Valentina Barrera-Ibarra / TPR

Los Texmaniacs have been a staple in the San Antonio conjunto music scene since 1997.

The band won a Grammy Award for Best Regional Mexican Music Album and have played in various projects, including a 1994 recording session with the Rolling Stones.

Bajo sexto player Max Baca is the frontman of Los Texmaniacs, which has become a family affair — Baca’s nephew, Josh, is the band’s accordionist.

Texas Public Radio’s Jack Morgan spoke to the New Mexico natives for a conversation about the band and their lives as musicians.

Max talked about the unique experience of connecting with his instrument.

“When I put my bajo sexto on me, it’s like it becomes part of me” Max said. “Whatever I’m feeling in a moment is what’s going to come out.”

Legendary accordionist Flaco Jimenez influenced the Bacas in their musical careers.

Max began playing conjunto music after his father took him to see Jimenez play live.

The band’s accordionist, Josh Baca, said it has been an honor to learn from Jimenez.

“He is one of the only reasons why I’m here,” he said. “It’s because of Flaco’s influence and (his) giving some Albuquerque boys a chance to be something in this music that we love.”

View a video and hear the full performance of Max and Josh Baca playing at TPR studios below:

Josh and Max Baca playing at TPR headquarters
TPR max and josh.mp4

Tags
Fronteras Top StoriesTPRMusic exhibit conjuntoMax Baca
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro