Fronteras: ‘Be who you are, play who you are’ — Two generations of Los Texmaniacs musicians talk career and influences

Los Texmaniacs have been a staple in the San Antonio conjunto music scene since 1997.

The band won a Grammy Award for Best Regional Mexican Music Album and have played in various projects, including a 1994 recording session with the Rolling Stones.

Bajo sexto player Max Baca is the frontman of Los Texmaniacs, which has become a family affair — Baca’s nephew, Josh , is the band’s accordionist.

Texas Public Radio’s Jack Morgan spoke to the New Mexico natives for a conversation about the band and their lives as musicians.

Max talked about the unique experience of connecting with his instrument.

“When I put my bajo sexto on me, it’s like it becomes part of me” Max said. “Whatever I’m feeling in a moment is what’s going to come out.”

Legendary accordionist Flaco Jimenez influenced the Bacas in their musical careers.

Max began playing conjunto music after his father took him to see Jimenez play live.

The band’s accordionist, Josh Baca, said it has been an honor to learn from Jimenez.

“He is one of the only reasons why I’m here,” he said. “It’s because of Flaco’s influence and (his) giving some Albuquerque boys a chance to be something in this music that we love.”

View a video and hear the full performance of Max and Josh Baca playing at TPR studios below:

Josh and Max Baca playing at TPR headquarters Listen • 3:23