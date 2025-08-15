© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
Fronteras

Fronteras: 'It comes from the soul' — Remembering the life, legacy of conjunto pioneer Flaco Jiménez

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro, Jack Morgan
Published August 15, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
Flaco Jiménez
1 of 7  — Flaco8.jpeg
Flaco Jiménez
Mariaelena Villarreal / Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center
Accordion legend Flaco Jimenéz playing at a South Side ice house in 1971.
2 of 7  — flaco.jpg
Accordion legend Flaco Jimenéz playing at a South Side ice house in 1971.
Courtesy: Oscar Garza
Flaco Jimenéz, Keith Richards, Max Baca, Mick Jagger circa 1994.
3 of 7  — thumbnail_1_v11611217841696 (1).jpg
Flaco Jimenéz, Keith Richards, Max Baca, Mick Jagger circa 1994.
Courtesy photo / Max Baca
Group pictures at the Flaco Jimenez exhibit at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center
4 of 7  — Flaco Jimenez Exhibit (1).jpeg
Group pictures at a Flaco Jiménez exhibit at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center.
Courtesy / Gudalupe Cultural Arts Center
Flaco Jimenez Performing at the 42nd Texas Conjunto Festival in San Antonio in 2025
5 of 7  — Flaco Jimenez 42nd Texas Conjunto Festival (2).jpeg
Flaco Jimenéz performing at the 42nd Texas Conjunto Festival in San Antonio in 2024 alongside Max Baca.
Mariaelena Villarreal / The Tejano Nation
Flaco's beautiful blue accordion at his public memorial in Aug. 7, 2025.
6 of 7  — Screenshot 2025-08-08 173009.jpg
Flaco's beautiful blue accordion at his public memorial in Aug. 7, 2025.
Jack Morgan
People pay tribute to Flaco Jiménez at his public memorial on Aug. 7, 2025.
7 of 7  — FlacoJimenezMemorial_SaileAranda2025-11.jpg
People pay tribute to Flaco Jiménez at his public memorial on Aug. 7, 2025.
Saile Aranda / TPR

Legendary accordionist Leonardo “Flaco” Jiménez died July 31 at the age of 86.

Jiménez, a San Antonio native, learned his craft at a young age while on stage alongside his father Santiago and younger brother, Santiago Jr.

During his seven-decade-long career, Jiménez took the accordion and conjunto music — a Texas-Mexican genre of music with influences from German waltz and polka — to new heights. His discography includes performances with Bob Dylan, Ry Cooder, Dwight Yoakam, Los Super Seven, the Rolling Stones, and many, many more.

Jiménez won numerous Grammys, Tejano Music Awards, and global recognitions, but above all, Jiménez's career was marked by the love and respect of his peers and fans.

Musicians Max and Josh Baca of Los Texmaniacs were collaborators and friends of Jiménez. Josh spoke to TPR earlier this year about Jiménez's impact and legacy in the genre.

“Flaco introduced the Tex-Mex, Chicano sound to the country — to country music, to blues, to rock,” he said. “If Flaco got on stage, you heard it. You knew it was Flaco.”

Jiménez’s loss and influence has been felt particularly in his hometown of San Antonio. Fans and friends of Flaco Jiménez gathered last week to remember the Tejano and conjunto legend.

Son Arthur and daughter in law Lisa Jimenez
Arts & Culture
A musical farewell for San Antonio legend Flaco Jiménez
Jack Morgan
Flaco Jiménez died on July 31. The Carver hosted a memorial service for him on Thursday night.

Juan Tejeda, the creator of the Tejano Conjunto Festival, shared a heartfelt goodbye during the celebration.

“While his accordion may be silenced, the music — and he left over 100 or more recordings in all different formats — will live with us forever,” he said. “He was one of the verdadera voces del pueblo Tejano.”

View a performance with Max Baca and Flaco Jiménez from an NPR Tiny Desk concert recorded in 2013 below:

Norma Martinez
norma@tpr.org
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
Jack Morgan
jack@tpr.org
