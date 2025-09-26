© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras

Fronteras: New report examines devastating impact of migration policy changes

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published September 26, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A caravan of migrants escorted by police officers advances along the route between the towns of La Venta and Juchitán, in southern Mexico.
1 of 5  — MSF responds to an increasing number of caravans with migrants i
A caravan of migrants escorted by police officers advances along the route between the towns of La Venta and Juchitán, in southern Mexico.
Adri Salido / MSF
An MSF doctor tours an informal migrant camp in Tlahuac Park, Mexico City, during 2023.
2 of 5  — Migrant camp in Tlahuac
An MSF doctor tours an informal migrant camp in Tlahuac Park, Mexico City, during 2023.
Maria Chavarria / MSF
An MSF staff sees a patient in a consultation during a mobile clinic in Ciudad Juárez, in northern Mexico.
3 of 5  — Mexico and Central America: The devastating human impact of migr
An MSF staff sees a patient in a consultation during a mobile clinic in Ciudad Juárez, in northern Mexico.
Yotibel Moreno / MSF
MSF health promotion teams provide support to people waiting to board the train in the city of Coatzacoalcos in southern Mexico.
4 of 5  — Mexico and Central America: The devastating human impact of migr
MSF health promotion teams provide support to people waiting to board the train in the city of Coatzacoalcos in southern Mexico.
Yotibel Moreno / MSF
From January to November 2023, almost half a million migrants have crossed the Darién jungle, between Colombia and Panama.
5 of 5  — Migrants in transit in Ecuador, Colombia and Panama
From January to November 2023, almost half a million migrants have crossed the Darién jungle, between Colombia and Panama.
Juan Carlos Tomasi / MSF

Immigrants on both sides of the border are feeling the effects of the Trump administration’s ongoing crackdown on immigration.

South of the U.S. border, movement from Central America and Mexico is at a virtual halt.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) — French for Doctors Without Borders — provides comprehensive care for all ages, including maternal and prenatal care, support for victims of sexual violence, and mental health care.

However, a recent drop in aid has reduced MSF’s footprint across the migration route.

An MSF recent report released in August finds that changes in immigration policy have left many immigrants trapped in a cycle of physical, emotional, and institutional violence.

A graphic featured in the MSF report, UNWELCOME: The devastating human impact of migration policy changes in the United States, Mexico and Central America,
1 of 3  — MSB242712(High).png
A graphic featured in the MSF report, UNWELCOME: The devastating human impact of migration policy changes in the United States, Mexico and Central America,
MSF
Graphic included in the report UNWELCOME: The devastating human impact of migration policy changes in the United States, Mexico and Central America.
2 of 3  — MSB242714(High).png
Graphic included in the report UNWELCOME: The devastating human impact of migration policy changes in the United States, Mexico and Central America.
MSF
Graphic included in a recent MSF report details the number of immigrants treated for sexual violence by MSF in 2024.
3 of 3  — MSB242719(High).png
Graphic included in a recent MSF report details the number of immigrants treated for sexual violence by MSF in 2024.
MSF

Dr. Franking Frías, deputy manager of operations for MSF in Mexico and Central America, said the organization has seen a decreasing number of people who seek help in shelters.

“It doesn’t mean that they disappear and it doesn’t mean that they don’t need the services,” he said. ”It means that they move further because authorities have put mechanisms in place to make them less visible.”

Franking Frías in deputy manager of operations for MSF in Mexico and Central America.
Courtesy
/
MSF
Dr. Franking Frías in deputy manager of operations for MSF in Mexico and Central America.

Frías said while Central American governments have recognized shortcomings that lead to migration, MSF still continues to witness gaps.

“We still witness a lot of things to be improved and to be done in terms of support for the people,” he said. “There’s still no clear and safe paths for people.”

Read MSF’s new report, UNWELCOME: The devastating human impact of migration policy changes in the United States, Mexico and Central America, below.

202508 MSF Report Unwelcome The devastating human impact of migration policy changes in the United States, ... by Texas Public Radio

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
Fronteras Top StoriesTPR
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro