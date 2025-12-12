© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘Of the Sun’ encourages young readers to embrace Indigenous roots, ties to the land

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published December 12, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Of the Sun: A Poem for the Land’s First Peoples by author Xelena González, illustrated by Emily Kewageshig.
Of the Sun: A Poem for the Land’s First Peoples by author Xelena González, illustrated by Emily Kewageshig.
A page from the picture book, Of the Sun: A Poem for the Land’s First Peoples by Xelena González.
A page from the picture book, Of the Sun: A Poem for the Land’s First Peoples by Xelena González.
An image from Of the Sun: A Poem for the Land’s First Peoples.
An image from Of the Sun: A Poem for the Land’s First Peoples.
An image from Of the Sun: A Poem for the Land’s First Peoples by Xelena González, illustrated by Canadian indigenous artist, Emily Kewageshig.
An image from Of the Sun: A Poem for the Land’s First Peoples by Xelena González, illustrated by Canadian indigenous artist, Emily Kewageshig.
End notes in the picture book Of the Sun: A Poem for the Land’s First Peoples.
End notes in the picture book Of the Sun: A Poem for the Land’s First Peoples.
Those with deep ties to the American Southwest and South Texas often lose their Indigenous connections to the land and their ancestors.

The new children’s book Of the Sun: A Poem for the Land’s First Peoples celebrates the ties that Indigenous peoples still hold to the land.

Author Xelena González wrote the book based on a poem she first shared with Texas Public Radio in 2020.

Xelena González is a writer, storyteller, and poet. She is a member of the Tap Pilam Coahuiltecan Nation and author of the children's book, Of the Sun: A Poem for the Land’s First Peoples.
Adriana M. Garcia
Xelena González is a writer, storyteller, and poet. She is a member of the Tap Pilam Coahuiltecan Nation and author of the children's book, Of the Sun: A Poem for the Land’s First Peoples.

She said she wrote the poem in response to family separations at the border, and as a way to make a connection to her mestiza heritage.

“It was out of wanting to alchemize this anger, this frustration that I was feeling about Brown people, of Indigenous people, being treated in this way,” she said. “I envisioned sharing it, or spitting it if you will, on a stage.”

The poem later turned into the book, which is accompanied by art from Canadian indigenous artist, Emily Kewageshig.

González, a poet and activist in Native and Latinx communities, said the book’s words and imagery speak to more than just children.

“All of the books that I have published are meant to mean something to an adult and to the child,” she said. “Because if a child loves a book, they're going to be a little obsessed with it. They're going to have you read it over and over and over again. And so, for me, there better be something for adults as well.”

Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
