Fronteras: ‘Of the Sun’ encourages young readers to embrace Indigenous roots, ties to the land
Those with deep ties to the American Southwest and South Texas often lose their Indigenous connections to the land and their ancestors.
The new children’s book Of the Sun: A Poem for the Land’s First Peoples celebrates the ties that Indigenous peoples still hold to the land.
Author Xelena González wrote the book based on a poem she first shared with Texas Public Radio in 2020.
She said she wrote the poem in response to family separations at the border, and as a way to make a connection to her mestiza heritage.
“It was out of wanting to alchemize this anger, this frustration that I was feeling about Brown people, of Indigenous people, being treated in this way,” she said. “I envisioned sharing it, or spitting it if you will, on a stage.”
The poem later turned into the book, which is accompanied by art from Canadian indigenous artist, Emily Kewageshig.
González, a poet and activist in Native and Latinx communities, said the book’s words and imagery speak to more than just children.
“All of the books that I have published are meant to mean something to an adult and to the child,” she said. “Because if a child loves a book, they're going to be a little obsessed with it. They're going to have you read it over and over and over again. And so, for me, there better be something for adults as well.”