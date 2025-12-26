© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: Esperanza Peace and Justice Center honors community history, culture with Museo del Westside

By Norma Martinez,
Jack MorganMarian Navarro
Published December 26, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
The foyer of the Museo del Westside.
The foyer of the Museo del Westside.
Lupito Conjunto
One of several buildings at Museo Del Westside
One of several buildings at Museo Del Westside
Jack Morgan
People lined up to see the new Museo del Westside at the grand-opening.
People lined up to see the new Museo del Westside at the grand-opening.
Lupito Conjunto
Mueso attendees looking at a display of the community interactive map. People can pin places on the Westside that have meaning to them
Mueso attendees looking at a display of the community interactive map. People can pin places on the Westside that have meaning to them
Jackie Velez / TPR
Artistas de las Americas Collection at the Museo del Westside
Artistas de las Americas Collection at the Museo del Westside
Lupito Conjunto
Valiant Mexicanas Collection in the adobe gallery at San Antonio's Museo del Westside.
Valiant Mexicanas Collection in the adobe gallery at San Antonio's Museo del Westside.
Lupito Conjunto

San Antonio’s West Side is full of historical and cultural significance.

It’s where many Mexican American civil rights organizations and movements got their start. It’s also home to the oldest public housing project in the city.

The community also has a deep rooted sense of cultural pride. Activists have long fought — successfully and unsuccessfully — against efforts to develop the area.

San Antonio’s Esperanza Peace and Justice Center has been at the forefront of the fight to preserve the West Side’s legacy structures, history, and culture.

Its latest effort was the physical opening of the Museo del Westside. The once virtual museum is now housed in the former Ruben’s Ice House and features oral histories, photographs, and stories from community members.

El Museo del Westside honors decades of history and the legacy of a family-owned ice house
Jackie Velez
Museo del Westside is located at the corner of Guadalupe St. and S. Colorado St. in San Antonio.

Texas Public Radio’s Jack Morgan sat down with Graciela Sánchez, the Esperanza’s executive director, to discuss the impetus behind the museum.

San Antonio City Councilwoman Teri Castillo, Executive Director of the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center Graciela Sanchez, Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones and Educator and Performer Rita Urquijo-Ruiz with the City Proclamation for the Museo.
San Antonio City Councilwoman Teri Castillo, Executive Director of the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center Graciela Sanchez, Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones and Educator and Performer Rita Urquijo-Ruiz with the City Proclamation for the Museo.
Lupito Conjunto
Graciela Sánchez is the director of San Antonio's Esperanza Peace and Justice Center.
Graciela Sánchez is the director of San Antonio's Esperanza Peace and Justice Center.
Courtesy / Graciela Sánchez

“The idea is that this is (a) community museum,” said Sánchez. “If you live in the north side, the south side, the east side, even if you don’t live in San Antonio anymore. We have seen many people come back and say, ‘My grandmother lived here … we want to know more.’”

Sánchez said the museo plays an important role in preserving a narrative often forgotten about the West Side, including the many leaders who have come out of the area.

“You get to read little snippets about all these folks that made not just San Antonio important and not just the West Side, but helped to create policies, became lawyers, fought lawsuits that went all the way to the Supreme Court and made changes.”

The museo is currently closed for the holidays but will reopen Jan. 6.

Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

