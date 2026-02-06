Fronteras: A 300-year mystery solved — Archaeologists discover evidence of the lost Mission Espíritu Santo

The story of the 18th century Mission Nuestra Señora del Espíritu Santo — translated to Our Lady of the Holy Spirit — was mostly lost to history.

The small Spanish mission was established in what is now Southeast Texas more than 300 years ago and was abandoned shortly after its creation.

An archaeology team from Texas Tech University and the Texas Historical Commission recently discovered remnants of the mission on a private ranch near Presidio La Bahía .

Archaeologist Tamra Walter led the team to the site. She explained why the mission failed.

“(It) was isolated and difficult to get supplies there,” she said. “You’re also dealing with indigenous groups that were resistant to missionization. To add to that, it was a pretty hostile environment in terms of local surroundings.”

A collaboration between Texas Tech and the Texas Historical Commission resulted in a discovery on a private ranch near Presidio La Bahía

Walter, a Texas Tech associate professor of archaeology, said the team found several pieces of evidence of the mission during the dig, including lead shot, brass trade rings, and parts of door hardware.

Walter said it was rewarding for students in the group to be involved in the discovery process.

“To be able to experience that was so gratifying,” she said. “It reaffirmed their enthusiasm and passion for archaeology. The fact that we’re physically touching history I think really struck a chord with them.”