Fronteras

Fronteras: 6,000 years of art — How the Pecos River style murals influenced Mesoamerican cosmology

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published February 27, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
Carolyn Boyd examines the painting sequence of a Pecos River style figure at Fate Bell Shelter in Seminole Canyon State Park and Historic Site.
1 of 7  — PECOS-01.JPG
Courtesy / TXST: Shumla Archaeological Center
Archaeologists studied the compositional structure of the Panther Cave mural by examining paint layering using digital microscopes. Panther Cave is located in Seminole Canyon State Park and Historic Site.
2 of 7  — PECOS-02.jpeg
Olive Talley
Pecos River style paintings are complex compositions created using many interlaced layers of black, red, yellow, and white paint. Carolyn Boyd points to the finely painted, multicolored fringe along the black body of an upside down human-like figure.
3 of 7  — PECOS-05.JPG
Courtesy / TXST Shumla
The monumental nature of Pecos River style pictograph is shown here by its size and height above the ground, which required the use of ultra-light aluminum scaffolding for archaeologists to reach. Here, Carolyn Boyd points to the right hand of a human-like figure painted on the back wall and ceiling of Panther Cave.
4 of 7  — PECOS-03.jpg
Courtesy / TXST Shumla
At Halo Shelter, this strikingly painted human-like figure appears to have a rayed halo hovering over its head. It wields a staff in its right hand with fingers resembling pincers.
5 of 7  — PECOS-06.jpg
Photo by Jerod Roberts / Courtesy of Shumla Archaeological Research and Education Center.
Pecos River style artists incorporated natural features in the rock wall to serve as the eyes and nose of this human - like figure. Like several figures at Halo Shelter, this one has a halo-like headdress and fine lines running vertically down its forehead
6 of 7  — white-border-export-2026-02-25T15-42-39-PECOS-07.jpg
Jerod Roberts / Courtesy of Shumla Archaeological Research and Education Center
This photomicrograph, taken at Halo Shelter, shows the yellow over red over black paint layers. The black was applied first, then the red, then the yellow. The key to determining the order of paint layers is to examine the edges of each layer at the point s of intersection with another layer.
7 of 7  — PECOS-08.jpg
Courtesy / TXST Shumla

Ancient cave art sites dot landscapes all across the United States — one of the most beautiful can be found in Texas.

The 6,000-year-old Pecos River style murals near Del Rio date back thousands of years at the site of the famed grand White Shaman mural.

New research out of Texas State University identified concepts in its imagery that later influenced the belief systems of multiple Mesoamerican cultures.

Archaeologist Carolyn Boyd — the Shumla Endowed Research Professor in the Department of Anthropology at Texas State — has studied the mural for years and helped interpret their meaning.

Boyd said the paintings are all highly sophisticated, complex murals that feature a wide range of colors and enigmatic figures.

“It’s an assemblage of all these types of images coming together to form a composition,” she said. “These are not just a random assortment of images that were painted over hundreds or thousands of years at each site. But in many cases, actual compositions that were well planned out and perhaps executed in a matter of weeks.”

Carolyn Boyd is the Shumla Endowed Research Professor in the Department of Anthropology at Texas State University in San Marcos.
Josh Huskin
Carolyn Boyd is the Shumla Endowed Research Professor in the Department of Anthropology at Texas State University in San Marcos.

Boyd, who is also a muralist, said she felt a connection over the centuries of tradition to the mural artists of the Lower Pecos.

“These are painted narratives, illuminated manuscripts,” she said. “Everything carried meaning: every color carried meaning … the sequence that they were applied to … the arrangement.”

Boyd and other researchers were able to obtain 57 radiocarbon dates for 12 murals — likely making it the best-dated painted rock art tradition in the Americas.

Public tours are offered of the Pecos River-style murals in West Texas. Click here and here for more information.

Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
