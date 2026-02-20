© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

FRONTERAS: ‘Shakespeare in Tongues’ explores how the Bard’s works are being used to reframe migration and colonialism

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published February 20, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
Shakespeare in Tongues by Katherine Vomero Santos explores how Shakespeare has been adapted to explores topics like colonialism, slavery, and the forced loss of language and culture.
1 of 7  — IMG_2721.jpeg
Marian Navarro / TPR
Carlisle students dressed up as famous Shakespearean characters of the occasion of the tercentenary of Shakespeare's death in 1916.
2 of 7  — Figure 1.1.png
Courtesy of the Carlisle Indian School Digital Resource Center
A remaining portion of the stile and gate outside the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School. Genoa, Nebraska. April 16, 2022.
3 of 7  — Figure 1.2.jpg
Kathryn Vomero Santos
Catalina Maynard as Paulina and Leah Dutchin Okada as Hermonia in Invierno, dir. Mark Booher, Pacific Conservatory Theatre.
4 of 7  — Figure 2.1.jpg
Luis Escobar, Reflections Photography Studio
Off the Rails (2017): Steven Sapp, Cedric Lamar, Stephan Michael Spencer, Jen Olivares, Nancy Rodriguez.
5 of 7  — Figure 1.3.jpg
Jenny Graham / Oregon Shakespeare Festival
Friendship Park in San Diego-Tjuana in 2014.
6 of 7  — Figure 3.3.png
Photo by Julio Blanco / Courtesy of the Friends of Friendship Park coalition
Friendship Park as seen from behind the newly constructed 30 foot walls on the U.S. side in 2024.
7 of 7  — Figure 3.5.jpg
Photo by María Teresa Fernández

The works of English playwright and poet William Shakespeare have seen countless adaptations since they were first introduced during the 17th century.

The 2025 book Shakespeare in Tongues by author Kathryn Vomero Santos examines how Shakespeare is still used as a spotlight to bring attention to lesser-known histories of linguistic oppression and colonial resistance.

Santos is a co-founder of the Borderlands Shakespeare Colectiva, a collection of academics, artists and activists who adapt Shakespeare’s works through a borderlands perspective.

She said that it’s important to study the ways that Shakespeare intersects with histories, cultures, and languages of the U.S. Mexico borderlands.

“I’ve been very interested in following how Shakespeare can really open up conversations because Shakespeare does carry enormous cultural capital," Santos said.

Shakespeare in Tongues explores adaptations that were inspired by a wide range of topics, including Indian boarding schools, the recovery of an indigenous language, and the yearslong ban in Arizona on Mexican American studies in school.

Santos specifically highlighted the poem El Hamlet Fronterizo or El Border Hamlet by performance artist Guillermo Gómez‐Peña and California poet Iris De Anda’s To be a pocha or not to be.

“Hamlet’s "To be or not to be" soliloquy (from Hamlet) is often held up as this symbol of the universal human because it speaks to the dilemmas that many of us are contemplating," she said. “What these two (border) poems do is show that the poem isn’t fully universal but can be transformed to speak to a border experience and the ambivalence that a border subject faces.”

The Bard in the Borderlands: An Anthology of Shakespeare Appropriations en La Frontera, Volume 1 and Volume 2. Cover illustration: Celeste De Luna, Healing Borderland Hand (linocut print), 2022.
The Colectiva has issued two volumes of "The Bard in the Borderlands," a collection of adaptations of Shakespeare's most iconic work with a borderland twist.

Shakespeare in Tongues is part of the larger series Spotlight on Shakespeare, which explores how contemporary movements help shed new light and perspective on the Bard’s works.

