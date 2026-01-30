Fronteras: ‘Live from America’ examines the 70-year evolution of Spanish-language TV in the U.S.

From Univision to Telemundo and Galavision, Spanish-language media has become commonplace in televisions across the United States.

The nation’s largest Spanish-language TV service provider, Univision, recently celebrated its 70th anniversary last year.

Mexican media executive Raoul Cortez founded KCOR-AM radio in San Antonio in 1946 and later expanded his broadcast empire to launch KCOR-TV in 1995. The channel laid the foundation for the Spanish International Network (SIN), which later became Univision.

The book Live from America : How Latino TV Conquered the U.S. details the powerful figures who worked behind the scenes to make Spanish-language media successful.

Author Javier Marín said the role of Spanish media in a political campaign was first documented in the election of San Antonio Congressman Henry B. Gonzalez.

“When Gonzalez was elected, SIN took an important (role in) his first election in the `60s because … Cantinflas (came) to San Antonio to do campaigning with Gonzalez,” he said. “And then he never lost an election — never.”

Gregory Rec / Portland Press Herald Javier Marín is the author of Live from America: How Latino TV Conquered the U.S. He also co-owns the Tiempo media company in Washington, D.C.

Marín also described how the sale of SIN to Hallmark Cards in the 1980s sparked transformational growth.

“They had to keep Spanish as a language and they were eager to Americanize,” he said. The first instructions to (the new CEO) were, ‘We want Oprah in Spanish, we want a Grammys in Spanish, we want Entertainment Weekly in Spanish.’”