Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘Educating the Enemy’ — How Nazi and Mexican children were educated in the Cold War-era borderlands

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published December 5, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
First-grade class at Crockett Elementary in 1947, the school that accepted the greatest number of Paperclip children.
1 of 3  — Fig 2.3 Crockett school.jpg
First-grade class at Alamo Elementary in 1946, a school in South El Paso that served an entirely Mexican American student body. The three boys in the front are decorated in United States Organization (USO) badges, which celebrated patriotism and evoked the contributions of Mexican Americans to the war effort.
2 of 3  — Alamo School picture cropped.jpg
1948 image of two Paperclip girls at Crockett Elementary, part of the local newspapers' effort to Americanize and normalize the children's presence and, by proxy, Operation Paperclip.
3 of 3  — Democracy's Children 2.jpeg.jpg
Over 100 German and Austrian engineers and scientists who helped craft the V-2 missile were brought to West Texas as part of Operation Paperclip.

The post-World War II intelligence program aimed to study and gather insights from the minds who crafted the deadly war weapon and bolster the U.S. Army’s missile program.

Nearly 150 children accompanied these Nazi scientists to El Paso and were educated in El Paso schools.

The 2022 book Educating the Enemy: Teaching Nazis and Mexicans in the Cold War Borderlands explores the vastly different systems that educated these immigrant children and El Paso’s majority ethnic Mexican student population.

The 2022 book Educating the Enemy: Teaching Nazis and Mexicans in the Cold War Borderlands explores the disparities in education between the Operation Paperclip children and the ethnic Mexican children who attended segregated schools in El Paso during the Cold War era.
Jonna Perrillo is the author of Educating the Enemy: Teaching Nazis and Mexicans in the Cold War Borderlands. She is also a professor of English education at the University of Texas at El Paso.
Margarita Mejía

Author Jonna Perrillo, a professor of English education at the University of Texas at El Paso, said students in El Paso schools were highly segregated.

“The El Paso school system was over 60% Mexican and Mexican American children at the time, but you wouldn’t know it looking at a class picture from … where the Paperclip children ended up,” she said.

Perrillo said language education was one of the biggest disparities that existed within the schools.

Teachers often used positive reinforcement with Paperclip children who spoke German and corporal punishment with children who spoke Spanish.

“Like Paperclip children, the majority of Mexican American children came to school in El Paso speaking often very little English or sometimes none,” she said. “But in (these) children, this was seen as a behavioral problem. Not just an academic challenge, but something that said a great deal about them as citizens or not.”

