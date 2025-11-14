Fronteras: ‘Difference doesn’t mean deficient’ — Children's book celebrates neurodiversity, inclusion, and culture

Autism is diagnosed in one in 31 children in the United States.

In many Latino communities, the diagnosis often comes late and with a lack of understanding from some extended family members.

The children’s picture book Franky(sito)’s World focuses on the story of a young boy with autism growing up in a multigenerational Latino household.

The book is inspired by the real life story of author Angelina Dumarot, a Salvadoran immigrant whose son Frank was diagnosed with autism at three years old.

“Autism is definitely something that continues to be misunderstood,” she said. “Frank … sees the world in a different way. He experiences the world in a different way. He has to learn in a different way, and we need to adapt to him.”

Courtesy / Angelina Dumarot Angelina Dumarot (left) is a writer, an advocate, and the author of the children's book Franky(sito)’s World. Her son Frank (right) was diagnosed with autism at 3 years old.

Dumarot said Frank, now 18, was able to thrive with the support of teachers, therapists, and her family. She emphasized that the book is not just for families who have children with autism.

“It’s just as important for the kids who may not have special needs (and) show them, ‘This is what autism can look like,’” she said. “Inclusion is important because it’s going to make for better time in the playground, better time in the classrooms, and just a kinder overall world.”