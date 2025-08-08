© 2025 Texas Public Radio
A musical farewell for San Antonio legend Flaco Jiménez

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published August 8, 2025 at 7:42 PM CDT
Son Arthur and daughter in law Lisa Jimenez
Sailie Aranda
Son Arthur and daughter in law Lisa Jimenez

The man who is widely considered to be conjunto music’s most prolific and talented performer died last week. A memorial for legendary accordion player Flaco Jiménez was a joyful look back.

The gathering was held Thursday night at The Carver Community Center’s Jo Long Theater. It was standing room only. Every seat was filled, and people stood along the walls of the theater.

Singer and songwriter Shelly Lares served as emcee. She offered comments about Flaco Jiménez, noting his influence on her. Her comments helped begin the stream of remembrances and praise that continued all night.

“He's obviously touched people globally, and we are proud that he represented us all over the world,” Lares said.

Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez spoke, citing native American beliefs of the far north.

“They believe that we all live through our souls and our spirits eternally, our bodies are just vessels, and when we're done with our vessels, we rise to the heavens above,” she said.

There were many such heartfelt sentiments shared throughout the evening.

Hector Saldaña noted that while Flaco Jiménez's work was done, the work of his fans isn’t.

“All of us in this room bear the responsibility of keeping his memory and his music legacy alive,” Saldaña said. "As a friend, a musician, a journalist, a historian, I stand on the shoulders of those who helped amplify the stories of our community. Flaco helped tell that story of the West Side of San Antonio, and he did take it to the world.”

The originator of the Tejano Conjunto Festival, Juan Tejeda, noted that the list of those who have won Grammys includes Jiménez, and notes that the number of Grammys says a lot about his talent.

“He's the only conjunto artist to have won six Grammys, including the Lifetime Achievement Award,” Tejeda said.

Tejeda notes that while Jiménez is gone, his music isn’t.

“His accordion may be silenced. The music — and he left over 100 or more recordings in all different formats — will live with us forever,” he said.

Congressman Joaquin Castro was greeted warmly by the audience.

“Good evening, everyone. Wonderful to be with you to celebrate an incredible legend and icon,” Castro said. “I think it's fair to say that Flaco’s music was San Antonio.”

Jimenez’s own son, Arthur, spoke highly of his father.

“Even though I wasn't born with the gift of playing accordion, but I did what I could, and he believed in me, and I'm going to miss him,” Arthur said.

Jiménez had lived the last few months in the home of his daughter Rachel, and his son-in-law Javier. Rachel said that during the last months of his life, he became highly aware of the birds in their backyard.

“So bird-watching was his thing, you know, these last few months. So his favorite was the red cardinal. 'There's a big, bright red bird I want you to see!'" she said, recalling her father's words.

Former poet laureate, Andrea Vocab Sanderson, took to the stage to animate the crowd.

“What an honor to be here to speak and sing to the memory of such an amazing man,” Sanderson said.

She noted his good nature and segued to a moving performance of "Amazing Grace."

When Max Baca and Los Texmaniacs went before the crowd, they filled the stage with musical friends, and plenty of conjunto. Many performers stepped up to the mic and sang along.

Juan Tejeda summed up what was on everyone’s mind.

“He was one of our greats, you know?” he asked — to a great response of enthusiastic consensus.

