A musical farewell for San Antonio legend Flaco Jiménez

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The man who is widely considered to be conjunto music’s most prolific and talented performer died last week. A memorial for legendary accordion player Flaco Jiménez was a joyful look back.

The gathering was held Thursday night at The Carver Community Center’s Jo Long Theater. It was standing room only. Every seat was filled, and people stood along the walls of the theater.

Singer and songwriter Shelly Lares served as emcee. She offered comments about Flaco Jiménez, noting his influence on her. Her comments helped begin the stream of remembrances and praise that continued all night.

“He's obviously touched people globally, and we are proud that he represented us all over the world,” Lares said.

Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez spoke, citing native American beliefs of the far north.

“They believe that we all live through our souls and our spirits eternally, our bodies are just vessels, and when we're done with our vessels, we rise to the heavens above,” she said.

1 of 3 — Screenshot 2025-08-08 172750.jpg flag ceremony wherein the military presents the Jimenez family a flag Sailie Aranda 2 of 3 — Screenshot 2025-08-08 173026.jpg Host Shelly Lares Sailie Aranda 3 of 3 — Screenshot 2025-08-08 172838.jpg Flaco's daughter Rachel, and his son-in-law Javier Sailie Aranda

There were many such heartfelt sentiments shared throughout the evening.

Hector Saldaña noted that while Flaco Jiménez's work was done, the work of his fans isn’t.

“All of us in this room bear the responsibility of keeping his memory and his music legacy alive,” Saldaña said. "As a friend, a musician, a journalist, a historian, I stand on the shoulders of those who helped amplify the stories of our community. Flaco helped tell that story of the West Side of San Antonio, and he did take it to the world.”

The originator of the Tejano Conjunto Festival, Juan Tejeda, noted that the list of those who have won Grammys includes Jiménez, and notes that the number of Grammys says a lot about his talent.

“He's the only conjunto artist to have won six Grammys, including the Lifetime Achievement Award,” Tejeda said.

Tejeda notes that while Jiménez is gone, his music isn’t.

1 of 3 — Screenshot 2025-08-08 172715.jpg Max and Josh Baca with their band Los Texmaniacs Sailie Aranda 2 of 3 — Screenshot 2025-08-08 172939.jpg Congressman Joaquin Castro Jack Morgan 3 of 3 — Screenshot 2025-08-08 172858.jpg The Guadalupe's Cristina Balli Sailie Aranda

“His accordion may be silenced. The music — and he left over 100 or more recordings in all different formats — will live with us forever,” he said.

Congressman Joaquin Castro was greeted warmly by the audience.

“Good evening, everyone. Wonderful to be with you to celebrate an incredible legend and icon,” Castro said. “I think it's fair to say that Flaco’s music was San Antonio.”

Jimenez’s own son, Arthur, spoke highly of his father.

“Even though I wasn't born with the gift of playing accordion, but I did what I could, and he believed in me, and I'm going to miss him,” Arthur said.

1 of 3 — Screenshot 2025-08-08 172917.jpg Former mayor Ron Nirenberg and his wife Erika Prosper 2 of 3 — 2f1ea4be-b933-4f9f-8e13-a1e15aa78def.jpg Shelly Lares sings with Los Texmaniacs Jack Morgan 3 of 3 — Screenshot 2025-08-08 173009.jpg Flaco's beautiful blue accordion Jack Morgan

Jiménez had lived the last few months in the home of his daughter Rachel, and his son-in-law Javier. Rachel said that during the last months of his life, he became highly aware of the birds in their backyard.

“So bird-watching was his thing, you know, these last few months. So his favorite was the red cardinal. 'There's a big, bright red bird I want you to see!'" she said, recalling her father's words.

Former poet laureate, Andrea Vocab Sanderson, took to the stage to animate the crowd.

“What an honor to be here to speak and sing to the memory of such an amazing man,” Sanderson said.

She noted his good nature and segued to a moving performance of "Amazing Grace."

When Max Baca and Los Texmaniacs went before the crowd, they filled the stage with musical friends, and plenty of conjunto. Many performers stepped up to the mic and sang along.

Juan Tejeda summed up what was on everyone’s mind.

“He was one of our greats, you know?” he asked — to a great response of enthusiastic consensus.