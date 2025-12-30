San Antonio Philharmonic cancels another concert

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

More bad news from the San Antonio Philharmonic: the organization has canceled its Classics 5 concert, which had been scheduled for January 16.

Executive Director Roberto Treviño sent an apologetic message to Philharmonic musicians, citing declining donations and other financial challenges.

“We want you to know how deeply we value your artistry, dedication, and collaboration,” Treviño wrote. “Your extraordinary talents bring life to the standards we cherish, and it is only because of your exceptional work that we are able to pursue our mission at all.”

OSCAR MORENO PHOTOGRAPHY Scottish Rite Hall is the home of the San Antonio Philharmonic

The Philharmonic’s recent history has included moments of optimism followed closely by financial strain.

In September of 2024, the orchestra announced it had found a permanent home at the Scottish Rite Temple, just blocks from its former home at the Tobin Center. But in late November 2025, the Scottish Rite Temple threatened eviction.

The Philharmonic is made up largely of musicians who previously performed with the San Antonio Symphony, which dissolved in 2022. Many of the financial challenges that plagued the symphony have also affected the Philharmonic.

In his message to staff, Treviño said he would keep musicians informed of any further changes as soon as possible and promised transparency as the Philharmonic works through its financial challenges.