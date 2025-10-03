© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: A deep dive into the Spanish conquest of Texas, New Mexico

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published October 3, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Map of New Galicia in 1550, in what is present day central Mexico. The indigenous Tepehuanes are performing human sacrifices in the top left.
Map of New Galicia in 1550, in what is present day central Mexico. The indigenous Tepehuanes are performing human sacrifices in the top left.
Representation of the herd of cattle with its muleteers escorted by armed men. Partial view of the map of the villages of San Miguel and San Felipe de los Chichimecas, near present day Guanajuato,1579-1580.
Representation of the herd of cattle with its muleteers escorted by armed men. Partial view of the map of the villages of San Miguel and San Felipe de los Chichimecas, near present day Guanajuato,1579-1580.
The route of Juan de Oñate indicating La Jornada del Muerto and the towns of the Rio Grande del Norte.
The route of Juan de Oñate indicating La Jornada del Muerto and the towns of the Rio Grande del Norte.
“Here was the General Don Diego de Vargas, who conquered for our Holy Faith, and for the Royal Crown, all of New Mexico at his own expense, in the year of 1692." Vargas was appointed governor of New Mexico in 1691.
“Here was the General Don Diego de Vargas, who conquered for our Holy Faith, and for the Royal Crown, all of New Mexico at his own expense, in the year of 1692." Vargas was appointed governor of New Mexico in 1691.
The current facade of Mission Nuesta Señora de la Concepción del Socorro de los Piros del Sur. Sixty families of the Christian Piro Indians and fifteen Spanish families who fled the Spanish following the Pueblo Revolt of 1680 settled in El Paso. The mission was built by the Piros under the direction of Franciscan missionaries.
The current facade of Mission Nuesta Señora de la Concepción del Socorro de los Piros del Sur. Sixty families of the Christian Piro Indians and fifteen Spanish families who fled the Spanish following the Pueblo Revolt of 1680 settled in El Paso. The mission was built by the Piros under the direction of Franciscan missionaries.
Representation of 16th century explorer Álvar Núñez Cabeza de Vaca performing a surgery to remove an arrowhead from the chest of a Native American.
Representation of 16th century explorer Álvar Núñez Cabeza de Vaca performing a surgery to remove an arrowhead from the chest of a Native American.
The Spanish empire fortified settlements known as presidios during their more-than three-century rule in North America.

These presidios were mostly in unknown territories and were utilized to protect the frontier, maintain peace, and protect inhabitants from Natives they deemed hostile.

The book Presidio: Soldiers of the King in New Mexico documents the movement north of Spanish explorers from Mexico through Texas and into New Mexico.

Author Jorge Luis García Ruiz — an archeologist, historian and researcher —said the Spanish who were making the journey through treacherous terrain were actually mestizos, or people of mixed ancestry.

“You need the people in the land. So, that requires the mestizo…mix between the Spaniards and the local population,” he said. “They were walking the banks of the Rio Grande … in the very cold north.”

Presidio: Soldiers of the King in New Mexico documents the movement north of Spanish explorers from Mexico through Texas and into New Mexico.
Presidio: Soldiers of the King in New Mexico documents the movement north of Spanish explorers from Mexico through Texas and into New Mexico.
Archeologist and historian Jorge Luis García Ruiz and TPR's Norma Martinez outside of TPR headquarters.
Archeologist and historian Jorge Luis García Ruiz and TPR's Norma Martinez outside of TPR headquarters.
Ruiz said some of the atrocities that were committed by Spanish explorers fed into the “Black Legend” — which portrayed Spaniards as cruel, corrupt, and murderous.

Ruiz said the “Black Legend” isn’t exclusive to colonial Spain and is still seen in modern times.

“Everybody has a Black Legend,” Ruiz said. “Here in the United States, we are sharing the idea that Mexicans, all of them are killers and robbers and this is a Black Legend.”

Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
