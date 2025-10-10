© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras

Fronteras: From churches to barrios — 13 endangered Latinx landmarks embody culture, resilience, and migration

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published October 10, 2025 at 5:12 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Barrio Chihuahuita, El Paso's oldest neighborhood, has served for centuries as a vital passageway for Mexican immigrants.
1 of 6  — TX-BarrioChihuahuita_edited.avif
Barrio Chihuahuita, El Paso's oldest neighborhood, has served for centuries as a vital passageway for Mexican immigrants.
Latinos in Heritage Conservation
Small apartments right next to the border wall and freeway looming above in Barrio Chihuahuita.
2 of 6  — Screenshot 2025-10-07 124129.png
Small apartments right next to the border wall and freeway looming above in Barrio Chihuahuita.
Crisitna D. Ramirez / Latinos in Hertiage Conservation
A 1970s mural in Barrio Chihuahuita. The mural is important for community and is closely tied to Chihuahuita's identity.
3 of 6  — Screenshot 2025-10-07 124508.png
A 1970s mural in Barrio Chihuahuita. The mural is important for community and is closely tied to Chihuahuita's identity.
Crisitna D. Ramirez / Latinos in Heritage Conservation
El Corazon Sagrado de la Iglesia de Jesus (The Sacred Heart of the Church of Jesus) in Ruidosa, Texas, is a historic adobe church built by local laborers for Mexican and Mexican-American farming communities along the Rio Grande.
4 of 6  — TX-Corazon SagradoIglesiadeJesus.png
El Corazon Sagrado de la Iglesia de Jesus (The Sacred Heart of the Church of Jesus) in Ruidosa, Texas, is a historic adobe church built by local laborers for Mexican and Mexican-American farming communities along the Rio Grande.
Latinos in Heritage Conservation
The exterior of El Corazon Sagrado de la Iglesia de Jesus in Ruidosa, Texas.
5 of 6  — Screenshot 2025-10-07 125134.png
The exterior of El Corazon Sagrado de la Iglesia de Jesus in Ruidosa, Texas.
Latinos in Heritage Conservation
The Elgin Mexican Cemetery, established in the early 20th century in Elgin, Texas, is a historic burial ground created during an era of segregation.
6 of 6  — TX-ElginMexicanCemetary.png
The Elgin Mexican Cemetery, established in the early 20th century in Elgin, Texas, is a historic burial ground created during an era of segregation.
Latinos in Heriatage Conservation

The National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places is a list of over 100,000 notable sites that have been deemed worthy of preservation and protection.

Less than 1% of those sites are representative of Latino history and heritage.

The nonprofit Latinos in Heritage Conservation (LHC) is working to remedy that by releasing its own inaugural list of Endangered Latinx Landmarks across the U.S. that hold cultural and historical significance, and are under the threat of gentrification, demolition, or other factors.

The 13 sites on the list include a Mexican cemetery near Austin, Barrio Chihuahuita in El Paso, and the oldest Latino LGBTQ bar in Los Angeles.

Sehila Mota Casper, executive director of Latinos in Heritage Conservation, explained what sparked LHC to create the list, which was compiled from dozens of applications.

“We saw this listing as something that would bring visibility to these types of sites,” she said. “It can help highlight and educate not only the community, but also city government and local partners that these sites can be rehabilitated … and saved.”

Mota Casper said historic preservation is often centered around a Latino community’s cultura, or culture.

“(It’s) carrying down the tradition of teaching the next generation how to make tortillas or how to carry down art form and expression and documentation from our indigenous roots,” she said. “These are forms of valid documentation that have always been a part of our communities for eons.”

View LHC’s list of endangered Latinx landmarks below:

Latinos in Heritage Conservation: Endangered Latinx Landmarks by Texas Public Radio

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
Fronteras TPRTop StoriesLatinx
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro