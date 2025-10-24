© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘Tacos of Texas’ podcast dishes out another season of food, culture, and community

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published October 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Emilio Vargas with El Grandpa Mexican BBQ is a guest on season 5 of the Tacos of Texas podcast.
1 of 7  — Emilio Vargas - El Grandpa Mexican BBQ.jpg
Emilio Vargas with El Grandpa Mexican BBQ is a guest on season 5 of the Tacos of Texas podcast.
IDENTITY Productions
Father and son duo Emilio and Javier Vargas are owners of El Grandpa Mexican BBQ.
2 of 7  — white-border-export-2025-10-23T13-28-48-Emilio and Javier Vargas.jpg
Father and son duo Emilio and Javier Vargas are owners of El Grandpa Mexican BBQ.
IDENTITY Productions
Lamb barbacoa from El Grandpa's Mexican BBQ.
3 of 7  — Lamb Barbacoa from El Grandpa's Mexican BBQ.jpg
Lamb barbacoa from El Grandpa's Mexican BBQ.
IDENTITY Productions
Tacos of Texas podcast host and producer Mando Rayo interviews chef Edgar Rico from Nixta Taqueria (left) about tacos and the Michelin guide, and chef Victoria Elizondo (right), a DACA recipient and dreamer.
4 of 7  — Screenshot 2025-10-23 073805.png
Tacos of Texas podcast host and producer Mando Rayo interviews chef Edgar Rico from Nixta Taqueria (left) about tacos and the Michelin guide, and chef Victoria Elizondo (right), a DACA recipient and dreamer.
IDENTITY Productions
Taco journalist Mando Rayo is the producer and host of The Tacos of Texas, produced out of KUT and KUTX studios.
5 of 7  — Mando_Portrait_2025.jpg
Taco journalist Mando Rayo is the producer and host of The Tacos of Texas, produced out of KUT and KUTX studios.
IDENTITY Productions
TPR's Norma Martinez and the Tacos of Texas host Mando Rayo outside of TPR headquarters.
6 of 7  — norma-mando-outside (1).jpg
TPR's Norma Martinez and the Tacos of Texas host Mando Rayo outside of TPR headquarters.
Marian Navarro / TPR
TPR's Norma Martinez interviews taco journalist Mando Rayo about season five of the Tacos of Texas podcast.
7 of 7  — norma-mando-in-studio pic (1).jpg
TPR's Norma Martinez interviews taco journalist Mando Rayo about season five of the Tacos of Texas podcast.
Marian Navarro / TPR

Rich stories and culture are often shared and preserved through food — in this case, tacos.

Taco journalist Mando Rayo recently released the fifth season of his podcast, The Tacos of Texas.

The 12-episode season continues to explore taco culture — from the women who serve as the backbones of Mexican cooking and restaurants, to the role that food can play in politics, particularly with MAGA Latinos.

Rayo, the producer and host of the podcast, said taco journalism can highlight the stories of Latino-run restaurants and chefs who are integral parts of keeping communities thriving.

“They’re paying their dues — whether it’s the work that they’re doing making great food (or) bringing what I would say is the culture with them,” he said. “For me it’s all about, ‘Tell me more stories like this,’ because we need them now more than ever.”

The podcast’s most recent episode dives into how gentrification and redlining has impacted the food of the region.

“When you think about this whole idea around the generation wealth gap in the United States, that’s part of the story,” he said. “(Gentrification) is happening all over again.”

Hear the episode below:

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
Fronteras Top StoriesTPRfood
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro