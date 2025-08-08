© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: $1,000 and a free flight home — Examining the Trump administration's self-deportation campaign

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published August 8, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
Honduran migrants who voluntarily returned from the United States using the CBP Home app, part of a U.S. President Donald Trump administration initiative encouraging self-deportation of undocumented immigrants, walk at the Center for Attention to Returned Migrants, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
1 of 2  — Honduran migrants return home after self-deporting from the U.S. using the CBP Home app
Honduran migrants who voluntarily returned from the United States using the CBP Home app, part of a U.S. President Donald Trump administration initiative encouraging self-deportation of undocumented immigrants, walk at the Center for Attention to Returned Migrants, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Yoseph Amaya / REUTERS
An Honduran migrant who voluntarily returned from the United States using the CBP Home app, part of a U.S. President Donald Trump administration initiative encouraging self-deportation of undocumented immigrants, shows the app on his phone at the Center for Attention to Returned Migrants, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
2 of 2  — Honduran migrants return home after self-deporting from the U.S. using the CBP Home app
An Honduran migrant who voluntarily returned from the United States using the CBP Home app, part of a U.S. President Donald Trump administration initiative encouraging self-deportation of undocumented immigrants, shows the app on his phone at the Center for Attention to Returned Migrants, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Yoseph Amaya / REUTERS

In May, President Trump signed an executive order establishing Operation Homecoming, a system of self-deportation to help the administration reach its goal of deporting one million immigrants per year.

A recent ad from the Department of Homeland Security implied immigrants in the U.S. without legal status could receive an exit bonus of $1,000 once they provide proof of their self-removal via the CBP Home App.

DHS has also assured self-deportees that they will have a chance to legally return to the U.S. in the future.

The article Can the Trump Administration’s “Self-Deportation” Campaign Succeed? by the non-partisan think tank Migration Policy Institute (MPI), examines those claims.

Muzaffar Chishti is a senior fellow at the non-partisan think tank, the Migration Policy Institute.
Louis Tinsley
Muzaffar Chishti is a senior fellow at the non-partisan think tank, the Migration Policy Institute.

Co-author Muzaffar Chishti, a senior fellow at MPI, said the administration has used fear to encourage immigrants without legal status to self-deport.

“Life in the U.S. is increasingly so hard for a large number of unauthorized people — the calculus has changed,” he said. “People see television, they see mass arrests, they see pictures of jail in the US … (and) people have doubts about making the move.”

Chishti said the mass deportation program leaves a lot of unanswered questions. Among them, how the government would confirm that someone reached their country of origin.

“If the government had to do this in a very rational way, we would have thought through all these elements before we declared a [self-deportation] program,” he said. “We didn’t. We just declared an offer for people to take or leave it. And that's not the best way of structuring (it).”

