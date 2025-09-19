© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘Sex work is work’ — Documentary examines the push to decriminalize the sex industry

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published September 19, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Still image from Sex Work: It's Just a Job
Still image from Sex Work: It's Just a Job
Scott Heins. Contributed image.
Still image from Sex Work: It's Just a Job
Still image from Sex Work: It's Just a Job
Scott Heins. Contributed image.
Still image from Sex Work: It's Just a Job. Yang Song worked a massage parlor in New York. She fell four stories to her death during a police raid in 2017.
Still image from Sex Work: It's Just a Job. Yang Song worked a massage parlor in New York. She fell four stories to her death during a police raid in 2017.
Scott Heins. Contributed image.
Alex Vitale, co-producer of Sex Work: It's Just a Job. Vitale is a professor of sociology at Brooklyn College and the City University of New York Graduate Center.
Alex Vitale, co-producer of Sex Work: It's Just a Job. Vitale is a professor of sociology at Brooklyn College and the City University of New York Graduate Center.
Courtesy image.
From left: Tami Kashia Gold, producer, director, and writer of Sex Work: It's Just a Job; Marla Cruz, sex worker featured in the documentary; Bienvenida Matiás, producer, co-director, writer of Sex Work: It's Just a Job.
From left: Tami Kashia Gold, producer, director, and writer of Sex Work: It’s Just a Job; Marla Cruz, sex worker featured in the documentary; Bienvenida Matiás, producer, co-director, writer of Sex Work: It’s Just a Job.
Tami Kashia Gold. Courtesy image.

Many sex workers have found financial security in a line of work that is prone to violence, police harassment, and stigma.

The documentary Sex Work: It’s Just a Job explores the movement to decriminalize sex work and examines the racism, sexism, and transphobia that can fuel police crackdowns in the industry.
sexworkfilm-trailer-1080.mp4

Co-producer Alex Vitale, a a professor of sociology at Brooklyn College and the City University of New York Graduate Center, said people involved in sex work often see it as their only viable option.

Vitale noted the difference between sex work and sex trafficking.

“For some people, it’s a difficult choice when the options are extremely limited,” he said. “In other cases, we’ve seen people have financed their education by engaging in sex work. It is an economic decision that people are making.”

Tami Gold, the film’s director and writer, said many of the sex workers who she interviewed were working to reduce incidents of violence in their community.

“Women are so visible to the police,” she said. “(We want to) really look at solutions that are outside of law enforcement, outside of thinking that policing is going to solve a problem.”

The film recently screened in San Antonio as part of a collaboration between the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center, ACT 4 SA, and The Pride Center SA.

Texas Public Radio produced a limited run podcast in 2022 on the history of sex work in San Antonio. Hear the first epidose of Running Red-Lights below:

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
