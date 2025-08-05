Texas lawmakers revive plan to replace STAAR test

Texas lawmakers are making another push to get rid of the STAAR test — a plan that died during the regular legislative session earlier this year.

Senate Bill 8 and House Bill 8, filed Monday, would scrap the state's long-used standardized test for public schools and introduce three shorter tests throughout the school year, with results delivered within 48 hours. The identical bills were filed by Republican Sen. Paul Bettencourt of Houston and Rep. Brad Buckley of Salado.

According to Buckley, chair of the House Public Education Committee, the goal is to shift the focus "away from teaching to a test and back to real learning in the classroom."

"We begin the process of eliminating the STAAR test and replacing it with meaningful, student-centered assessments that are instructionally actionable and provide real insight for teachers and parents," Buckley said.

The plan marks a renewed effort after a previous attempt failed to pass during the regular session earlier this year. Similarly, that bill would have phased out STAAR in favor of short tests, but lawmakers from the House and Senate couldn't reconcile major differences in the waning days before the end of the regular legislative session.

This time, lawmakers say they're starting on the same page — using identical language in both bills to avoid another breakdown.

"This is the same solid, bipartisan Conference Committee Report, drafted with Chair Buckley and members last session, now improved for an even stronger start," Bettencourt said.

The bills would also make changes to how the Texas Education Agency (TEA) grades public schools. Currently, the TEA uses an A-F grading system to rate schools and districts, with STAAR scores making up the largest portion of the overall grade. These ratings carry weight — in 2023, the state cited poor scores to justify taking over Houston ISD, the largest district in Texas.

The bill would require the TEA to release school ratings every year and update the accountability system at least once every five years.

These changes come after years of court fights over how the state grades schools. In 2023, several districts sued to stop the release of A–F ratings, saying the state changed the rules without enough warning. A judge agreed, but that decision was later reversed. In 2024, more districts sued — this time over a new computer grading system. A judge again blocked the ratings for 2024 and 2025, but that ruling was also overturned in July. The ratings are now set to be released next week.

To prevent future delays, the new bills would ban most taxpayer-funded lawsuits challenging the release of school ratings.

"Texas parents deserve to know how their schools are doing, students deserve a better way to show what they've learned, and taxpayers deserve an end to these endless lawsuits," Bettencourt said.

If passed, the bills would go into effect for the 2027-2028 school year.

