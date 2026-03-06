San Antonio ISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino announces he’s retiring in January 2027

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Jaime Aquino, the superintendent of the San Antonio Independent School District, announced Friday that he plans to retire 10 months from now in January 2027.

“This was not an easy decision,” Aquino said in a video announcing his retirement. “I look forward to spending more time with my family, whom I have, for many years, unintentionally placed second to the demand of this incredible work.”

“Serving SAISD has truly been the honor of a lifetime,” Aquino went on to say. “I have come to this work every single day inspired by our students and by the remarkable spirit of familia that defines this district.”

Aquino was named superintendent of San Antonio ISD in April 2022. He started his 40-year career in education in 1987 as a bilingual teacher in New York City Public Schools.

During his tenure at SAISD, Aquino oversaw the transition from the pandemic, the closure of 15 schools, and changes to the state’s academic standards.

In the video announcing his retirement, Aquino spoke directly to SAISD’s more than 40,000 students.

“My students: you're the reason for everything we do. You are powerful, brilliant and full of possibility,” Aquino said. “Never let anyone define your limits or tell you what you cannot become. Dream boldly, work with purpose, and remember that you carry the strength of your families, your culture and this SAISD familia with you wherever you go.”

SAISD Board President Alicia Sebastian thanked Aquino for his leadership in a statement.

“His steadfast belief in our students’ brilliance, his advocacy for equity and opportunity, and his deep love for this community have left a lasting imprint on our district,” Sebastian said. “We thank him for his integrity, his courage, and his tireless dedication to ensuring every student has the opportunity to thrive.”

District officials said the board of trustees will release more details about the search for the next superintendent in the “coming weeks.”

In the meantime, Aquino said he will continue the work he’s done over the past four years.

“This is not a goodbye between now and January,” Aquino said. “I will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that we keep building schools where our students can dream boldly and pursue those dreams without limits.”

“I am confident that the board will engage our community and select a superintendent who truly reflects our familia, and who will build on the strong momentum we have created together. I urge all of us to keep doing the work every day to show the world just how brilliant our students are, and to ensure that their brilliant is reflected, not only in their lives and opportunities, but also in how they are seen and measured across our state.”

Aquino is the latest of several announced leadership changes at Bexar County school districts in recent months.

North East ISD’s Sean Maika retired in January. The Judson school board voted to fire Milton Fields in February. And Medina Valley ISD Superintendent Scott Caloss will retire in June.