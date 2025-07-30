Flood cleanup efforts begin in Kendall County; Ragweed season approaches; Bexar County jail again found noncompliant

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be another hot and sunny day in San Antonio with a high near 99. Partly cloudy tonight, with a low near 76.

Kendall County begins cleanup efforts

Officials in Kendall County held a press conference Tuesday to update residents on the next steps of flood recovery efforts following the devastating 4th of July floods.

Cleanup along the Guadalupe River will begin after first responders and state and federal partners completed their primary and secondary search and recovery missions along the Guadalupe River.

"These teams searched by air, water, on foot and with canine units. To date, nine missing victims from upstream communities have been recovered within Kendall County," said Kendall County Judge Shane Stolarcyk.

No Kendall County residents lost their lives in the flood.

Cleanup begins today and is estimated to take six to eight weeks.

Live events venue included in Project Marvel plans

The proposed multi-billion-dollar downtown sports and entertainment district in San Antonio includes re-purposing the former John H. Wood Jr. federal courthouse into a live events venue.

The 4,000- to 6,000-seat theater would be funded by tourist tax dollars and private corporations, according to Assistant City Manager Lori Houston.

At a Project Marvel community workshop in June, she said the development has the opportunity to transform San Antonio into a live music destination.

The San Antonio Spurs recently committed $500 million for the development of the proposed new Spurs arena as part of Project Marvel and an additional $500 million for the development of downtown areas adjacent to the arena. It’s unclear how much of those funds, if any, would be put toward this venue.

Bexar County jail again found noncompliant

The crowded Bexar County Adult Detention Center has been deemed out of compliance following a surprise inspection by state inspectors on July 22. The jail was previously found out of compliance last year and regained compliance in January.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards audit found issues with a jail file that lacked sufficient details and minor repair issues in lavatories.

The jail is expected to respond in the next couple of months with a plan to correct issues.

"We have already taken our first several steps toward remediation and have demonstrated this to TCJS. We look forward to continuing to work with TCJS until completed," said Sheriff Javier Salazar in a statement.

The worst of measles outbreak likely over

The Texas Department of State Health Services says it appears the height of the measles outbreak is behind us.

No new cases of measles were reported in the state in the last week. 762 total cases have been confirmed since the outbreak began in January in West Texas

This is the third week in a row that the number of cases has held steady, prompting DHS spokesman Chris Van Deusen to suggest that the worst may be over.

However, Van Deusen stressed Texans should not let their guards down. He said all it would take to spark another outbreak is a person who isn’t immune traveling somewhere where measles is spreading and bringing an infection back to a community with a low vaccination rate.

Ragweed season approaches

Ragweed season is just around the corner for San Antonio, one of the allergy capitals of the U.S.

Wet and sunny conditions are ideal for the ragweed crop to grow big and tall.

"It is everywhere," said John Freiler at Premier Allergy of Texas at Alamo Ranch. "Ragweed pollen will begin to emerge in mid-August and then kind of peaks mid-September through October is the peak, and then it lasts through November."

Freiler said those who suffer from ragweed allergies can fight back with over-the-counter antihistamines or nasal corticoid steroids. Immunotherapy can also provide long-term relief.

Bexar County seeks input on $3 billion budget

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said he wants county residents to weigh in on what they see as top priorities in the county's spending plan.

Spending for public safety, public health, roads and bridges, housing, and animal care are currently included in the budget for the coming year.

Residents can take an online survey in English or Spanish at the county judges webpage here.

The survey closes on Aug 1. Commissioners will soon be hard at work on the budget which goes into effect for the coming fiscal year on Oct. 1.