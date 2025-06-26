© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Aden Max Juarez

Newsroom Intern

Aden Max Juarez is a sophomore journalism major at the University of Southern California. He is an assistant editor for the Arts & Entertainment section of the award-winning independent student newspaper, the Daily Trojan, and a digital contributor for the Annenberg Media Center. Aden Max enjoys live music and gardening in his free time. He joined the TPR Newsroom as an intern for Summer 2025