San Antonio running clubs raise more than $5,000 and collect essentials for Kerrville flood victims

More than 1,500 runners and walkers gathered on Wednesday night for “Kerr County Runs Strong,” a fundraiser for those impacted by the flooding in Kerrville. It was organized by six local run clubs, and the route began at Hops & Hounds in San Antonio.

Golden Hour Run, Born Again Run Club, Hustle and Stride Run Club, Mine Not Yours Women’s Walks, Dreamers Run Club and Running Down a Dream teamed up to raise more than $5,000 for the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund and collect a truckload full of food, clothing, and hygiene items for those in need.

The clubs required either monetary or essential item donations or a blood donation through the on-site South Texas Blood & Tissue blood drive to participate in the three-mile run. More than 30 items were also a part of a live auction to raise additional funds.

Hustle and Stride Run Club Founder Anthony Mathis said being a part of the fundraiser was a no-brainer because the club had been looking for an opportunity to support the Kerrville community.

“We’re not able to be there with our boots on the ground at the actual site, so this is the next best thing,” Mathis said. “Hopefully, we can come together and support the ones who were able to make it out and help them get back on their feet.”

Mathis said learning about the deadly floods was devastating, especially when he heard about the many children that were killed. He said he loved seeing how many people showed up to contribute to the fundraiser.

“This is what it’s all about,” Mathis said. “If the community can’t come together and do something like this, what are we here for? This is big for all of San Antonio to be able to support.”

Aden Max Juarez / TPR Born Again Run Club Founder Baldemar Guerrero directs runners with donations to a sorting area.

Hops & Hounds General Manager Maxine Hinojosa said the event came together in only three days and required day-and-night effort from the captains of the six run clubs involved and the bar.

“With this type of situation, enough is never enough right now,” Hinojosa said. “There’s just so much going on in Kerrville. … They might need stuff, and we want to make sure we have the resources that they need to succeed.”

Hinojosa said she used to live along the Guadalupe River and can’t fathom what the families impacted went through. She said Hops & Hounds strives to stay in tune with the needs of the community.

“It’s important to us because we work really hard to be a part of the community — more than just a bar,” Hinojosa said. “If you ever need anything, definitely reach out to us. We have the biggest helping hands, and we would love to do anything we can to support you.”

Aden Max Juarez / TPR A truckload of donated food, clothing, and hygiene items from participating runners was delivered to Kerrville flood victims.

Loren Rivera was among the many runners participating in the fundraising event. She said while she isn’t the biggest fan of large crowds, she wanted to be a part of the event to support the Kerrville community.

“I wish I could do more, but this is a really great opportunity for everybody to come together and donate,” Rivera said. “I really wanted an opportunity to donate, and I got a run in at the same time.”

Rivera said she anticipated a large turnout because of the popularity of the run clubs.

“Walking in and seeing as many people that were here, it was pretty impressive,” Rivera said. “I was really happy, and I know that they raised a good amount of money.”

Rivera said knowing that the event was for a good cause motivated her while she was running. She also praised the individual run clubs who worked to make the event happen.

“I love working toward things that are for a bigger cause,” Rivera said. “It’s cool to know that I'm part of a community that cares so much about others.”