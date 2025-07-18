Texas Diaper Bank donates diapers, bed pads, feminine hygiene products to communities rebuilding after flood

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Texas Diaper Bank is set to distribute at least 500,000 essential items over the next several months to people across six counties impacted by the recent catastrophic flooding.

Diapers, adult diapers, bed pads, feminine hygiene products, supplies, household products and other hygiene products will be among the about 100,000 items distributed by the nonprofit this week alone. Items will be provided to flood victims in communities like Kerrville, Hunt, Mason, Kempner, Sandy Creek and San Saba.

Individuals needing assistance or nonprofits needing supplies can reach out to the Texas Diaper Bank at 210-731-8118 and press 8 option or email info@texasdiaperbank.org.

The diaper bank’s CEO, Jorge Medina, said once first responders begin wrapping up their work, the diaper bank will step in to provide essential supplies.

“It’s very rewarding when we are able to respond to people that are in need,” Medina said. “We plan to provide support and assistance to the families for the next six months or more, depending on how long the supplies last.”

Conversations between the diaper bank and different agencies and organizations will continue as they assess the ongoing needs of the impacted community and determine what supplies can be provided.

“We want to make sure that the supplies are provided on a consistent basis so that if families are relying on these supplies as they’re trying to rebuild their lives, they know they can count on that,” Medina said. “Our strategy is the long term.”

Courtesy Photo / Texas Diaper Bank Pallets of diapers and other essential items were donated to the Texas Diaper Bank by their network of donors across the country.

Medina said the diaper bank is making careful decisions to avoid inundating communities with donations. He also said it’s important to the organization to offer widespread support across multiple counties impacted by the flooding, not only Kerr County.

“We are able to thoughtfully handle the logistics of bringing in the items month after month, and making sure that we're putting the goods, these important essentials, in the hands of those vulnerable populations,” Medina said.

Medina said the diaper bank taps into some of the inventory they have but mostly rely on the immediate response of the community to be able to distribute the essential items to the communities in need.

Following the flooding, the diaper bank received “a great response” of donations from their network of national donors, manufacturers, retailers and individual donors across the country. They began creating kits and repackaging items for distribution after they began to receive items earlier this week.

Medina said a community in Wisconsin raised more than $24,000 for the diaper bank to support the warehousing and transportation of items after he did an interview with KTMY, a radio station serving West Central Wisconsin.

“That’s what’s really great about living in the United States of America, because people really unite when catastrophes occur and when these kinds of disasters happen,” Medina said. “People step up to help their neighbor, to help that mom, that dad, that child, that is in need.”

More information on how to donate to the Texas Diaper Bank can be found here.