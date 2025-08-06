State leaders seek to expel quorum breakers; Voters to decide on venue tax for Spurs arena; Updates coming to flood warning system

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Venue tax for downtown Spurs arena will be on Nov. 4 ballot

No property taxes will be spent on a new downtown arena for the San Antonio Spurs. Instead, Bexar County commissioners voted Tuesday to place a venue tax on the November 4 ballot.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai says $311 million in revenue from hotel and car rental taxes will make up the venue tax that will go towards a new arena.

$194 million will be spent on improvements to the Frost Bank Center and Stock Show & Rodeo grounds to attract year-round events and gatherings.

"This is just the start of what we can do and the sky's the limit for the East Side that should have been delivered many years ago, but has yet to be done," said Sakai while addressing concerns about the Spurs' departure from the East Side.

Bexar County OKs updates to flood warning system

Bexar County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $20 million to update the local flood warning system.

The Next Generation (NextGen) Flood Warning System, and Resilient Infrastructure Program will bring technology, modern infrastructure, and public outreach together to save lives during future storms.

NextGen replaces outdated proprietary systems and incorporates real-time data from gauges and sensors to give faster, more accurate alerts.

The city and state are expected to eventually pitch in to help fund the $55 million dollar system. It's expected to take two years to complete.

Abbott, Paxton seek to throw Democrats out of office

Gov. Greg Abbott filed an emergency petition on Tuesday with the Texas Supreme Court to remove House Democratic Leader and Houston Rep. Gene Wu.

More than 50 House Democrats fled Texas on Sunday to prevent Republican lawmakers from approving a heavily redrawn congressional map.

The petition accuses Wu of organizing the effort to break the quorum in the state House and argues Wu "forfeited his office" by failing to show for a constitutionally mandated special session. The court has ordered Wu to file a response to the petition no later than 5 p.m. Friday.

Abbott's petition comes hours after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he would seek a court ruling to declare the seats of absent House Democrats vacant if they do not return by Friday.

SAISD expects higher discipline rates due to vape law

A change in state law will no longer allow the San Antonio Independent School District to opt out of mandatory state consequences for vaping.

Last year, SAISD used its status as a district of innovation to decide on a case-by-case basis whether or not students found with vapes, THC, or alcohol needed to be sent to alternative school as punishment.

Districts are now barred from opting out of any part of the state’s school discipline policy, which means SAISD will be required to send students to alternative school if they are caught with THC vapes.

“When we send students (to alternative school), it does create an interruption in instruction, and it can contribute to gaps in learning," said Assistant Superintendent Beth Jones.

SA council to discuss policymaking process

San Antonio City Council meets in a special session Friday to discuss changes to a key policymaking process made by Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones.

Council members Teri Castillo, Marina Alderete Gavito, and Marc Whyte signed a memo forcing the public meeting. They have said the changes Jones outlined last month go beyond what a local ordinance allows and would give unelected officials the authority to block policy.

Jones’ changes would require council members to get the signature of the city attorney and city manager on proposed policies and run the policies by the mayor’s chief of staff before sharing them with their colleagues.

Jones has said the changes are within her purview as mayor and aim to make the policymaking process more efficient.

300-acre fire burns in south Bexar County

The Texas A&M Forest Service reports the Silver Mountain fire in the far southern portion of the county has so far burned 300 acres and is currently 70% contained.

County officials say residents were evacuated yesterday but were being partially allowed to return to their homes around midnight.

Emergency crews continued to work overnight to extinguish remaining hotspots. An emergency shelter at Elmendorf City Hall is open through this morning to support affected residents.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal's Office determined that the fire was accidental and originated from a controlled burn that became unmanageable.

SeaWorld San Antonio honors first responders

SeaWorld San Antonio is offering first responders and their families free tickets to one of their parks.

Law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics and up to three of their dependents are eligible for free tickets to attend either SeaWorld San Antonio or Aquatica San Antonio.

Proof of First Responder status is required to qualify for their First Responder Appreciation Offer.

