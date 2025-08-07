Mayor Jones calls for Project Marvel delay; SA's J. Bruce Bugg dies at 70; Flaco Jiménez memorial service tonight

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be sunny with a high near 98 but it could feel as hot as 104 outside. Mostly clear tonight, with a low around 76,

Mayor Jones calls for delay in Project Marvel

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones has called for a delay in Project Marvel — the multi-billion-dollar proposed downtown sports and entertainment District — amid what she said is ongoing uncertainty around an arena for the San Antonio Spurs.

“I think we need to take a strategic pause on this entire effort, and we need to lay out not only the cost and benefit of the Spurs arena, but of this entire project," she said during a council marathon session yesterday.

The council has an Aug. 18 deadline to call for a November bond election that is essential to the Project Marvel developments. The council is also anticipated to vote on a terms sheet with the Spurs by Aug. 21.

The final decision on the terms sheet and bond election will be up to the full council, a majority of whom disagreed with Jones about having a pause.

Discussion on city policymaking process rescheduled

The San Antonio City Council has rescheduled a special session to discuss proposed changes to council policymaking processes.

Three council members object to Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones' proposal to get the city attorney and city manager to sign off on Council Consideration Requests and run the CCRs by the mayor's chief of staff before being shared with council colleagues.

The three members say the changes give too much power to unelected officials to potentially block policy proposals and go beyond what a local ordinance allows.

The special session that was to have taken place Friday has been rescheduled to Aug. 13 because of "unforeseen absences," according to an email from the city clerk.

Chair of Texas Transportation Commission dies at 70

J. Bruce Bugg, Texas Transportation Commission chairman and a San Antonio banker, died suddenly on Wednesday.

Bugg was instrumental in major projects in San Antonio, including helping to bring about The Tobin Center for the performing arts, and as chairman of TXDOT major highway improvement projects like Loop 1604 and IH-10.

Retired County Judge and former San Antonio Mayor Nelson Wolff paid tribute to Bugg. He said Bugg was instrumental in major projects in San Antonio.

"He made a big impact on our community and a big impact on the state," Wolff said. "It's a big loss. It came as a shock, I think to everybody, but we're all gonna miss him.”

SA charter school closes days before classes begin

A small charter school on San Antonio’s northwest side is abruptly closing just days before the start of the school year.

Bexar County Academy enrolled about 150 students in pre-k through 8th grade last year.

The school's principal, Celina Camacho, told the Express-News the school is closing but said she wasn’t authorized to say why.

However, the Texas Education Agency requires charter schools to maintain proficient academic standards in order to stay open. Bexar County Academy received an F rating on the state accountability ranking in 2023, and ratings for more recent years are slated to be released next week.

University Health tax rate remains steady

The property tax rate for University Health will stay the same in the coming year at nearly 28 cents per $100 valuation.

An increase in property values in the hospital district allows for the property tax rate to remain the same. The UH annual budget usually weighs in at more than $3 billion.

Three new hospitals are set to open, one at Palo Alto, another at Retama, and the Christus Hospital in the Medical Center purchased by UH for $71 million.

Challenges in the next fiscal year for UH include increased health care demand, inflation, and state and federal legislation, including the "big, beautiful bill" that tightens Medicaid renewal and eligibility.

Public memorial to honor Flaco Jiménez

A public memorial service to honor the life of legendary accordionist, Leonardo "Flaco" Jiménez, takes place tonight.

Jiménez died last week at the age of 86 following a long illness. He is considered an icon in the genre of conjunto, which has risen as a popular and culturally significant art form across South Texas.

The public memorial will include a prayer service, a musical tribute by Los Texmaniacs, and other special guests.

It will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Carver Community Cultural Center on N. Hackberry St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Seating is first come, first served.