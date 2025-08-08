SA schools tackle new cell phone ban; FBI agrees to track Texas quorum breakers; Tax-free weekend is here

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Forecast calls for another sunny and hot day in San Antonio — a high near 99 but a heat index of 104 could make it feel hotter outside. Highs will stay in the upper 90s this weekend.

Land authority transferred for downtown ballpark

Bexar County Commissioners voted this week to convey land near Fox Tech High School to the development authority for a new downtown ballpark for the San Antonio Missions.

The team will move from Nelson Wolff Stadium on U.S. 90 West on San Antonio's Far West Side to the heart of downtown after Major League Baseball deemed the old stadium not up to standards.

The San Pedro Creek Development Authority will own the ballpark after construction is completed in time for opening day in 2028.

The Missions are putting $34 million in equity into the front end of the project. Bonds issued by the authority would make up the other $126 million needed to build the ballpark. Property taxes are unaffected.

FBI agrees to locate quorum breakers

Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn says the FBI has agreed to help locate Democratic lawmakers who left the state to block a Republican-backed redistricting plan, breaking quorum.

The FBI declined to comment on specifics, but Cornyn says federal agents will now help apprehend the absent Democrats.

More than 50 House Democrats say they’re staying out of Texas to prevent a vote on a redistricting plan championed by President Donald Trump.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Thursday he asked an Illinois court to enforce arrest warrants against out-of-state Democrats who are in Illinois. The civil arrest warrants issued by the Texas House earlier this week are only enforceable within state lines.

SA schools address new cell phone ban law

Next week is the start of the school year for most San Antonio districts, which means students will need to get used to a new state law banning phones at school.

Under the law, Texas school districts either have to direct students to keep their phones and smart watches at home or block students from using them during the school day.

Most San Antonio districts are choosing to still allow phones on campus with guidelines to keep phones out of sight and silent during instructional time.

Some districts will give students warnings the first time the phone comes out — other districts will confiscate them.

Conjunto legend Flaco Jiménez memorialized

A standing-room-only remembrance on Thursday honored the life of San Antonio native and legendary accordionist, Flaco Jiménez. He died last week at the age of 86 following a long illness.

San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro says the accordionist was an icon and symbol of San Antonio.

“I think it's fair to say that Flaco’s music was San Antonio. It was the sound of San Antonio," he said.

The service concluded with a performance by Los Texmaniacs and Flaco's brother, Santiago Jiménez Jr.

SA Missions game to benefit flood relief

The San Antonio Missions host the Springfield Cardinals at Wolff Stadium Saturday in a game that benefits Hill Country flood relief.

One of the Missions' famous owners, former Spur and Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili, is expected to throw out the first pitch at 7:05 Saturday night.

Missions players will be wearing the high school baseball jerseys from the flood ravaged towns across Kerr County.

There will also be a 50-50 raffle with proceeds going to the Hill Country relief flood as well as the Ingram Little League, whose ballfields need to be rebuilt after the flood.

Back-to-school book sale this weekend

San Antonio’s nonprofit community bookstore, the Book Cellar, is clearing out its shelves with its back-to-school sale this weekend.

This is the first time the Book Cellar is collaborating with the San Antonio Central Library for its book sales.

Books and materials of all genres and formats will go on sale, including DVDs, CDs, children's books, and Spanish and foreign language books.

The back-to-school sale is today and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Central Library’s Auditorium.

Proceeds support the San Antonio Public Library.

Sales tax holiday returns in Texas

The annual back-to-school sales tax holiday is this weekend in Texas.

Qualifying items can be purchased from a store or an online seller doing business in Texas. This includes items like clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100.

The tax-free holiday begins today and runs through midnight Sunday.

The Texas Newsroom's Lucio Vasquez contributed to this report.