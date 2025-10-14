Kerr commissioners hear update on Guadalupe River flood warning system

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Kerr County Commissioners on Tuesday heard a progress report on the development of the Guadalupe River Flood warning system.

Work has been fast-tracked after this past July's flooding that killed more than 100 in Kerr County and the Hill Country.

Much of the system may be completed by next summer as some devastated summer camps try to resume operations.

Tom Moser, a former county commissioner and NASA manager, is leading the effort and briefed commissioners at the Kerr County Courthouse.

He told commissioners when a flood is predicted, alerts will be sent only to areas expected to be affected. Their proximity to water plays a large role in the warning system. The alerts will be based on weather gauges and weather predictions to create flood models.

The alerts go out to river basin sirens, smart phones, social media, and Code Red, and involve low water crossings and bridges.

Moser said there is redundancy built into the system and only gives a human in charge of emergency operations a couple of minutes to stop alerts from going out automatically.