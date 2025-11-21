Texas Matters: FEMA follow-up in Kerr County; Searching for the last flood victims; pregnant in jail

Days after the July 4th flash flood hit the Upper Guadalupe River, President Donald Trump arrived on the scene and praised the response efforts of FEMA.

“FEMA has deployed multiple emergency response units and FEMA has been headed by some very good people running FEMA. It’s about time,” Trump said.

Trump went on to claim that the disaster response in Kerr County was the best in the history of FEMA.

But now months after the disaster, the record can inform us on how well Trump’s FEMA actually did in Kerr County.

The Search for flood victims continues

Four months after the historic July 4th flood in the Hill Country the search for victims still continues. At least 117 people lost their lives in Kerr County alone in that flash flood — and the search continues for the remains of two of the victims.

Texas Monthly writer Peter Holley writes about the Texas Rangers and their commitment to locating the victims in his article, “Inside the Texas Rangers’ Relentless, High-Tech Search for the Last Mystic Camper.”

Jailed, pregnant and at-risk

Pregnant women, who are jailed for petty, non-violent crimes, can find themselves pleading for medical care, but their cries are frequently ignored. The result can lead to long lasting medical issues or death for them or their babies.

A yearlong investigation by Bloomberg Law and NBC News reveals systemic civil rights failures for pregnant women in jail.

Mackenzie Mays is an author of the report “Pregnancy Behind Bars Proves Deadly for Women and Their Babies.”