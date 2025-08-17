Martha Barnette, words, and the power of connection

Martha Barnette, co-host of the beloved public radio program, "A Way with Words," has long been a guide for those who delight in the quirks, histories, and mysteries of language. With her new book, "Friends with Words," she deepens her exploration of how words are critical threads that connect people to one another, weaving stories, memories, and relationships across time and place.

Barnette reminds us that words frequently carry family histories, cultural traditions, and the warmth of shared experience. A simple expression passed down from a grandmother, or a playful turn of phrase between siblings, can bind generations together. In this sense, words are not only how we say things—they are how we remember and how we belong.

Why do people love words? Part of it is their beauty: the music of rhyme, the snap of a witty pun, the elegance of a perfectly chosen phrase. But beyond their aesthetics, words carry an emotional charge. They hold the power to comfort in times of loss, to inspire in moments of doubt, and to strengthen bonds of friendship and family.

In "Friends with Words," Whether it's playful banter or heartfelt storytelling, or even the odd expressions that puzzle us, Barnette shows how language is a constant companion.

Martha Barnette is the author of "Friends with Words" and the co-host of "A Way with Words"

