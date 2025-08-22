Texas Matters: The Ten Commandments on hold

A federal judge in San Antonio has temporarily blocked a new Texas law requiring public schools to post the Ten Commandments in every classroom.

The ruling only applies to the school districts named in the lawsuit: Alamo Heights ISD, North East ISD, Lackland, ISD, Northside ISD, Austin ISD, Lake Travis ISD, Dripping Springs ISD, Houston ISD, Fort Bend ISD, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, and Plano ISD.

In a 55-page ruling, Judge Fred Biery found the law, SB10, likely violates the First Amendment by favoring a specific religious tradition and possibly coercing students into observance.

The lawsuit, Rabbi Nathan v. Alamo Heights ISD, was led by Rabbi Mara Nathan, who challenged the law on behalf of her family—arguing that religious education belongs in the home and faith community, not mandated by the state.

Rabbi Mara S. Nathan has served as the Senior Rabbi at Temple Beth-El in San Antonio since 2014. She is the first woman to lead a major congregation in the state of Texas.

GOP Re-districting

Republican state leaders are now able to move forward with approving a controversial mid-decade redistricting map backed by former President Trump and Governor Greg Abbott.

The plan would add up to five new Republican-leaning congressional districts ahead of the 2026 midterms, potentially reshaping the state’s political map and keep Congress under Republican control.

Democrats and voting rights experts are calling the map a partisan power grab and a racial gerrymander designed to dilute minority voting power.

Guest: Scott Braddock—the editor of the QuorumReport.com.

