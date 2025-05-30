-
Kiss your gummies goodbye. Texas is on the verge of a total ban on hemp-derived THC. Lawsuits are coming after the GOP commanded putting the ten commandments in all classrooms. And lawmakers promised they would do something about water scarcity in Texas. Did they deliver?
-
Civil liberties groups set to sue Texas over bill requiring Ten Commandments display in public schoolsFour civil liberties groups, some of which already are suing Louisiana over its law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public-school classrooms, plan to file a lawsuit against Texas as soon as Gov. Greg Abbott signs Senate Bill 10.