Worth Repeating

A heroic dose and other stories

By Tori Pool
Published May 8, 2025 at 8:50 PM CDT
ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS/ TPR
Miro talks about how to prep the house for a heroic dose.

In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast the last three storytellers share stories on the theme, Altered. From a few different trips to a new normal these stories are about finding your silver lining.

In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, the last three storytellers share stories on the theme, Altered. From a heroic dose meant for healing to a less than moving trip to the Grand Canyon these stories are all about taking a chance. Each live event is recorded at TPR’s Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center often to sold out crowds. Did you attend an event this past season? If so, I want to hear from you. Share your thoughts on your experience, give suggestions on musical guests, and maybe submit a theme idea or two! Fill out our survey here. Not a survey person? That’s ok! You can send us feedback directly by emailing worthrepeating@tpr.org.

ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS
ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS
ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS
ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS
ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS
ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS

This episode of Worth Repeating is made possible by the 80/20 Foundation, the City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture and the Lifshutz Foundation.

Sound Production by Sound Crane Audio Sound Crane Audio

Photography by Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio

Worth Repeating Worth Repeating
Tori Pool
Events, host of the Worth Repeating podcast, rentals, cloud watcher and more...
