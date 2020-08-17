-
In collaboration with the San Antonio Area Foundation, TPR presents Vital Conversations, a series of community conversations centered on four priority impact areas of the Area Foundation: Livable & Resilient Communities; Youth Success; Successful Aging; and Cultural Vibrancy.
-
How do we address the root causes of our city’s education inequities to improve outcomes for all San Antonio youth as we recover from the pandemic? Join…
-
How we re-build after the COVID-19 pandemic in a way that positively addresses the systemic racial inequalities and consequent economic disparity in our…