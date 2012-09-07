TPR Cinema Tuesdays

“I sincerely believe that to see good films, and to see important films, is one of the most profoundly civilizing experiences that we can have as people.”
-- Roger Ebert
While we're still waiting on a safe way to enjoy a movie together, in person, we're planning a series of "watch parties" online. These screenings will be held on Tuesday nights at 7:30, and will be accessed with a Netflix or Amazon Prime account. Login and watch the movie with us, and we'll share trivia and critical views as the show runs on your laptop or desktop computer.
Following the movie, we'll host a 15 to 20 minute video chat where we can talk about the movie and anything else from the world of cinema that's on your mind!
To participate, you will need to have an Amazon Prime account. Register via our special links below, and we'll send an email with the screening link the morning of the show.NOTE: You do not need to register to attend online, but registering will automatically enter you into a drawing for a TPR prize pack.
Schedule:January 5 - "The Truman Show"
This is the saga of Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey), the unwitting star of a reality-TV show chronicling his life. Adopted by the network and raised in the zoolike environment of a TV soundstage, Truman doesn't know he's a prisoner on an immense domed city-size soundstage. In the two decades since this movie first premiered.... thanks to social media, are we all living in "The Truman Show," now? 103 minutes, Rated PG.
