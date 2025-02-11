Worth Repeating: Leashed Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool Published February 11, 2025 at 5:13 PM CST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email A digital program for February 11, 2024 at the Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater and Studio. The first storyteller is Victoria Morales. Victoria shares a story about releasing other people’s ideas about her body. Our next storyteller is Molly Neck. Molly shares a story about day her world was turned upside down. Our next storyteller is Lorena Havill. Lorena shares a story about dog named Ruthie. Our next storyteller is Keith Woodruff. Keith shares a story about learning to let go, a little. Our next storyteller is Casandra Jones. Cassandra shares a story about a night of play that left her a little tied up. Our next storyteller is Lacy Lansford. Lacy shares a story about a day her son decided to get some skittles. Our final storyteller of the night is Angelica Covarrubias. Angelica shares a story about a dog that changed her family, completely.