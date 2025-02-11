© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Worth Repeating: Leashed

Texas Public Radio | By Tori Pool
Published February 11, 2025 at 5:13 PM CST

A digital program for February 11, 2024 at the Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater and Studio.

The first storyteller is Victoria Morales. Victoria shares a story about releasing other people’s ideas about her body.
Our next storyteller is Molly Neck. Molly shares a story about day her world was turned upside down.
Our next storyteller is Lorena Havill. Lorena shares a story about dog named Ruthie.
Our next storyteller is Keith Woodruff. Keith shares a story about learning to let go, a little.
Our next storyteller is Casandra Jones. Cassandra shares a story about a night of play that left her a little tied up.
Our next storyteller is Lacy Lansford. Lacy shares a story about a day her son decided to get some skittles.
Our final storyteller of the night is Angelica Covarrubias. Angelica shares a story about a dog that changed her family, completely.
Tori Pool
Events, host of the Worth Repeating podcast, rentals, cloud watcher and more...
See stories by Tori Pool