The Weekender: A weekend full of lights, fun and music

The weekend is upon us again. Here's a round of ideas for fun events happening in San Antonio.

We’re still way ahead of gift-giving holidays, but one holiday is looming close: Halloween.

Matt Johnson is with Enchanted Lights.

“Enchanted Lights is a one-mile Halloween themed drive through light show that is synchronized to a variety of different Halloween and upbeat music soundtracks that you can tune to from your car radio,” Johnson said.

As it turns out, at Enchanted Lights, you don’t have to wait until nighttime comes.

“In the daytime, we have a corn maze, we have a pumpkin patch, we have petting zoo, we have other activities that people can do, families, a lot of games, food, and then at about 7:30 when it gets dark, that's when the actual drive-through light show opens,” he said.

Then on Saturday night, a very unusual combination: the San Antonio Philharmonic … with Lucha Libre, or Mexican wrestling.

Here’s Roberto Treviño on what the Philharmonic is calling Música Libre.

“If you were at the last Música Libre, you would have, experienced an event where the music changed depending on the action,” Treviño said. “We have good guy music. We got bad guy music. We've got tension build up. We have victorious music.”

Yes, there’s Gershwin and Haydn, but Treviño said their music is employed to portray the action.

“Some of these musicians are going to be doing some unique things and some surprises for the crowd as well,” he said.

"Dippermouth Blues" ~ Dirty River Jazz Band ~ St. Anthony Hotel (San Antonio, TX)

The 6:30 event is free and it’s a part of the Fiesta Alegria celebration put on there at the Guadalupe. Then on Saturday night at Jazz TX, the Dirty River Jazz Band will keep listeners moving. Chris Alvarado is with the band.

“It’s just an upbeat, fun night featuring New Orleans music with great food, amazing cocktails,” he said. “People sometimes get up and march around and make it a big New Orleans party.”

A guest singer adds another dimension.

“We have a special guest, actually coming from LA. Her name is Mara Kay. She's a great blues and jazz singer,” Alvarado said.

You can find more on all these events at tpr.org.