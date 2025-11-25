San Antonio Philharmonic facing eviction from Scottish Rite

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The head of the San Antonio Philharmonic said a statement is forthcoming after reports emerged the organization is being evicted from its new home — the Scottish Rite — by this Friday.

Executive Director Roberto Trevino added the philharmonic's legal team is working with the Scottish Rite.

There is no word on what prompted the eviction notice. The philharmonic had been making plans to make the Scottish Rite auditorium its permanent home over this past year.

The Philharmonic announced last year that it would make the historic Scottish Rite auditorium its permanent home after performing there throughout the 2022–2023 season.

The eviction letter, obtained by " The San Antonio Current ," said the Philharmonic must stop “using or occupying” the Scottish Rite Temple by the end of the week. However, the organization would still be permitted to rent the auditorium for its already-scheduled concerts on Dec. 12–13 and Jan. 16–17. According to "The Current," the orchestra would have to pay a flat $2,000 fee per performance.

The letter also outlines terms for limited access to the building for rehearsals for $300 per four-hour block. Both the performance and rehearsal rates are described as being below market value and are “offered to help facilitate your transition to a new location,” the letter states.

The venue, a century-old downtown landmark known for its ornate architecture and its acoustics, had been central to the orchestra’s plans for long-term stability and audience growth.

The Philharmonic has been plagued by financial issues and internal conflict, continuing a pattern that began under its predecessor — the San Antonio Symphony — which was dissolved in 2022 following Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

This is a developing story.