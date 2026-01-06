Kerrville Renaissance Festival is back for a 10th year of fun

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Kerrville Renaissance Festival returns to this city in the Hill Country on January 17. Hal Robinson co-produces the festival and says it’s a family-friendly event.

“There is a lot to do. We are focused on being a family show. We've got games, and we have a new maze that's kind of fun for kids, and overall, it's a good, family-friendly show,” Robinson said.

The Renaissance Festival starts on Friday, January 17, and is open that weekend, and the following two weekends. They're open January 17–18, January 24–25, and January 31–February 1.

Robinson said if you’re not great with crowds, there’s a trick about when to come.

1 of 4 — _GRF4317.JPG fire eater Griff Chavarria 2 of 4 — _GRF4483.JPG tossing tomatoes fun Griff Chavarria 3 of 4 — _GRF4599.JPG Last Chance Forever birds of prey performer Griff Chavarria 4 of 4 — _GRF4375.JPG A fire-handling juggler Griff Chavarria

“Every weekend, it gets a lot more busy. So if people are looking to not be in big crowds, then we recommend coming first weekend,” he said. “That's usually the quietest weekend of the three, and we are open rain or shine. Or if it's really cold out, we're still going to be there waiting for you.”

It’s actually coming up on their tenth year in Kerrville. April Cory co-produces the festival.

Attendees can enjoy jousting tournaments, jesters, roaming musicians, artisan markets, and food and drink straight out of the 16th century. There are exciting stage performances and unique handcrafted treasures. It is a family-friendly festival.

“There's eight stages of entertainment that have music, jugglers, acrobats, magic, all kinds of stuff,” Cory said.

She said their music lineup is also outstanding.

“There's lots of music, including Wolgemut, which is a German traditional instrument band, and there's Amanda Kitchen's Duo, and she plays some accordion. The Dublin Harpers—they play all kinds of harp-like instruments. It's a family that plays music together.”

Cory also said their location at the south end of Kerrville makes it more accessible to San Antonio.

1 of 4 — _GR80631.JPG horseman from the Renaissance era Griff Chavarria 2 of 4 — _GR80617.JPG Last Chance Forever birds of prey show Griff Chavarria 3 of 4 — _GR80635.JPG Musician performs Griff Chavarria 4 of 4 — _GR80698.JPG belly dancer performs Griff Chavarria

“It's a seven-acre park that the festival is in, and along with the seven stages, there's also a falconer there with Last Chance Forever Birds of Prey Conservancy.”

She noted there's also a Viking Village and about 70 craft shops that have handmade arts and a few street characters and belly dancers.