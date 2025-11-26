How to help shape the future of the San Antonio River Walk

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The City of San Antonio and the Office of Historic Preservation are now seeking public input to help create the future of the River Walk as part of a new strategic plan related to future decision-making and investments of the iconic tourist attraction.

The City of San Antonio said in a statement that “the strategic plan will offer the public many opportunities to provide input on the improvements they would like to see for the River Walk,” including a digital survey that can be found here.

The survey takes less than four minutes to complete and is available online until January 31, 2025, at 5 p.m.

And to reward participants’ efforts, those who take the survey are eligible to win a River Walk staycation prize package.

According to the statement, visitors to the River Walk over the holidays will encounter QR codes with links to the survey there as well.

Anyone can take the survey. All are invited to participate, including residents and visitors from out of town.

“As a centerpiece of our historic downtown, it is important that we make investments which ensure the long-term success and growth of the River Walk,” said Shanon Shea Miller, the director of the San Antonio Office of Historic Preservation.

“We encourage everyone to complete the survey,” she said. “The feedback is crucial and helps us make sure the River Walk continues to be a source of pride for our residents.”

There will be additional opportunities to provide input on the future development of the River Walk. Those can be reviewed as they become available at this website.