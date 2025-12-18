The Weekender: Three events that should brighten your weekend

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

It's the last weekend before Christmas, and San Antonio is packed with fun things to do. Texas Public Radio has this preview.

The Nutcracker

The Alamo City Arts production of The Nutcracker starts tonight. Cory McRae is the president and CEO of Alamo City Arts.

“Tonight, we're going to have our sensory friendly show. It's a collaboration with Eva's Heroes, a really heartwarming experience,” McRae said.

1 of 2 — thumbnail_Battle Scene.jpg Nutcracker battle scene Greg Martin 2 of 2 — Screenshot 2025-12-18 150238.jpg Nutcracker Dancers Greg Martin

On Saturday and Sunday, there are 2 p.m. matinees and 7 p.m. performances.

Ticket purchases can be made here.

Symphony Viva will play the music live.

White Shaman Tour

Then, for something truly fascinating, consider the White Shaman tour. The Witte Museum is its conservation steward, and Katye Brought is at the Witte.

“The tours that we offer are every Saturday, from September through the spring, and it's a two-hour tour, that brings you to a beautiful sacred site, which is our White Shaman mural,” Brought said.

“It is a huge panel of artwork done by people that lived thousands of years ago,” she said. “They left their mark with these beautiful paintings.”

You can find more details at wittemuseum.org.

1 of 4 — Screenshot 2025-12-18 143757.jpg White Shaman Tour Jack Morgan 2 of 4 — Screenshot 2025-12-18 143933.jpg ancient cave drawings Jack Morgan 3 of 4 — Screenshot 2025-12-18 143824.jpg view from the White Shaman Jack Morgan 4 of 4 — Screenshot 2025-12-18 143913.jpg View from above the White Shaman Jack Morgan

TubaMeisters Christmas

On Saturday, Dec. 20, a sound you’ve never heard before — the TubaMeister Christmas is at the Arneson River Theater.

TubaMeister Ray Grim has been part of the event for the last 46 years. He really loves the setting in La Villita overlooking the San Antonio River.

“Oh, the Arneson River Theater is a jewel of San Antonio, in my opinion,” Grim said. “We have audience on one side of the river and stage on the other. And this it's just picturesque downtown San Antonio, River Walk.”

1 of 4 — Tuba 1.jpg Tubameisters Courtesy 2 of 4 — Screenshot 2025-12-18 151108.jpg Rehearsal in a nearby church before performance Jack Morgan 3 of 4 — Screenshot 2025-12-18 151044.jpg The view back towards the audience at the Arneson Jack Morgan 4 of 4 — Screenshot 2025-12-18 151139.jpg stage view at the Arneson Jack Morgan

On Saturday between 150 and 160 tuba and euphonium players show up and play Christmas carols at the Arneson. Grim finds humor in watching the smiles on the tourists floating by in the barges.

“I think the people that are on the barges that go past while we're playing are very surprised to see and hear what they see and hear,” he said.

Incredibly, the noon Saturday event is also free.

Find out more here.